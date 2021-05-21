Stocks were little changed, as dollar gained after factory data





US stocks were nearly flat on Friday and tech and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest declines, while the dollar edged up after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data.

Data firm IHS Markit said its US flash manufacturing PMI rose to 61.5 in the first half of this month. It was the highest reading since October 2009 and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to drop to 60.2 in early May. Read more

Inflation concerns in the United States spooked markets, and minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday suggested some policymakers were ready to talk about slashing stimulus by cutting bond purchases . Read more

“Institutional investors have taken a lot of money out because of inflation fears, but that money will start flowing into tech stocks as those fears subside,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of the hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

The S&P Technology Index (.SPLRCT) was down 0.3% for the last time.

The rise in virus cases around the world also remains a concern. Official figures showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be “significant undercount,” the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6 to 8 million people could have died so far. Read more

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 147.93 points, or 0.43%, to 34,232.08, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 1.95 points, or 0.05%, to 4,161 , 07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 35.39 points, or 0.26% to 13,500.35.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.57% and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.08%.

In the eurozone, the IHS Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Flash Index, considered a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 in May, its highest level since February 2018, from 53. 8 in April. Read more

UK retail sales jumped 9.2% in April, twice the average predicted in a Reuters poll of economists, and the UK Composite Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high at 62.0. Read more

The dollar index rose 0.311%, with the euro down 0.44% to $ 1.2172.

Bitcoin fell after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said his government was going to crack down on virtual currency mining and trading activities.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules that would require large transfers of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, and the Fed flagged down the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. Read more

Treasury yields traded almost flat after the plant activity report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 of price to give 1.6284%, up from 1.634% on Thursday night.

Oil prices rose more than $ 1 a barrel after recent losses, while gold fell 0.2%.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos