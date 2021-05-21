UK Instructs Homeowners to Abandon Gas Boilers in Green Plan





British homeowners will have to replace their existing gas boilers with potentially more expensive and greener alternatives under a radical plan drawn up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s officials.

When owners sell their homes or make major renovations, they should make sure their heating systems comply with new, more stringent environmental standards, said those familiar with the proposal. It is very likely that your gas boiler will need to be replaced with a heat pump, which can typically cost over £10,000 ($14,154).

Ministers are preparing to begin consultations on how to regulate the proposed new rules. According to one of the people who refused to be identified because the policy was not finalized, options could include the threat of financial penalties for non-compliance.

According to public agreement, separate regulations require boiler manufacturers to sell a minimum number of heat pumps along with gas boilers, one said. The price of a standard gas boiler may increase if the company adds an extra charge to the bill to cover the cost.

This proposal is a key part of Johnson’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050, as he seeks to make the UK a global leader in combating climate change.

A spokesperson for the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy department said, “Our heating and building strategy will be announced at the right time. “We don’t comment on speculation about the content of future publications, but this effort and our broader effort to address climate change will go hand in hand with the level of consumer behavior, and make sure the action is fair and affordable.”

Greener heat

According to data released earlier this year, the residential sector accounted for 20.8% of the UK’s total carbon dioxide emissions in 2020, and making domestic heating green is critical to meeting the government’s climate targets.

Ministers and officials have been working on heating and building strategies for several months, and although the policy has not yet been finally agreed by the Johnson team, the draft is now complete.

The strategy will help the government accelerate the rollout of heat pumps in residential properties, continue to develop hydrogen as a clean alternative to methane gas, and support other new technologies, people said.

Ultimately, consumers are likely to bear the financial burden of policy changes, and Johnson’s team knows how controversial that can be.

However, without drastic action, the government is unlikely to achieve the goal of building decarburization and installing 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028. The ultimate goal of the ministers is to get rid of all gas boilers across the country to meet the UK network. Zero goal.

This week, the International Energy Agency has advised the world not to sell new fossil fuel boilers after 2025 to keep the world on track to meet its 2050 climate targets. Hydrogen is one option for replacing methane gas in your home, and a boiler that can convert to clean fuel if available will help facilitate the conversion.

Voter backlash

The Johnson administration has prioritized the green agenda as the organizer of this year’s COP26 Climate Summit, but some of his Conservatives fear voters revolt over the extra cost of bringing homes to new standards.

“The government will face huge backlash when it realizes that homeowners will have to pay thousands of pounds for less effective heating than they are currently enjoying, otherwise they will be unable to sell their homes. ”Said Steve Baker, Director of the Global Warming Policy Foundation and Senior Conservative Party Member of Congress. “It will cause anger.”

Although the heating and building strategy has been drafted, the Johnson team is tense about the political consequences of the policy. One person familiar with the matter said a document that will be released earlier this year.

Developing new technologies and using hydrogen according to the proposal will be an option for green heating systems in the future. However, large investments are required in sustainable hydrogen production. The government will soon announce its hydrogen strategy.

Currently, ministers are not planning new subsidies or subsidies to help homeowners cover their expenses, one said.

The UK energy industry has urged the government to support the need for regulatory overhauls and wider market incentives, and to provide clarity on the blueprint so that companies can justify their investments.

Energy UK Trade Association’s Charles Wood said, “Thermal decarbonization will benefit consumers and the UK economy, providing regional growth, for example by developing domestic supply chains and building technology and education hubs to provide green jobs. Will. “So, whatever is included in this strategy, it’s important to set it up with a level of ambition that reaffirms the government’s commitment to green restoration, regional level improvement, and net zero goals.”

(Government comments added to the 6th paragraph)

