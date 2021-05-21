Snap Acquires UK Augmented Reality Startup For Over $500 Million





Snap is deepening its entry into next-generation hardware by acquiring WaveOptics, a UK-based manufacturer of optical systems for augmented reality headsets, for over $500 million.

This move came after larger rivals Facebook and Apple became the first tech giants to unveil AR Smart Glasses.

WaveOptics was originally founded in 2014 by three former British aerospace engineers who studied helmet technology for fighter pilots. The Oxfordshire-based company has raised $60 million in venture capital funding.

Half of the cost of the acquisition will be paid in stock at the end of the transaction and the rest will be paid in cash or shares within two years, Snap said.

The deal, first reported by The Verge, comes a day after Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel announced that they created AR glasses called glasses that allow users to overlay filters on the real world. The lightweight headset with two small cameras and four microphones and a display developed by WaveOptics can even capture and share what the user sees in short clips.

Consisting of a small light source and a lens onto which the image is projected, the AR glasses display is perhaps the most important component, often accounting for between 1/3 and half of the device’s total bill of materials. WaveOptics develops a waveguide, a tiny prism inside a smart glasses frame that helps create a holographic image that the wearer can see.

Rival manufacturers of waveguide technology include Israel’s Lumus, New York’s Vuzix, California’s Digilens and Finland’s Dispelix. Facebook, Apple, Nokia, Sony and Google have also been studying waveguide technology according to patent applications and other disclosures.

Spiegel told the Financial Times this week that it worked closely with vendors like WaveOptics to optimize the optical system to be “really small and power efficient,” while Spectacles produced images bright enough to see outside. daylight.

Since 2016, WaveOptics chairman Martin Harriman has held senior executive positions at BT, Ericsson, AT&T, Telefónica and altnet Community Fiber.

WaveOptics has previously worked with several consumer electronics companies and device manufacturers such as Pegatron, Wistron and Compal. It is unclear whether these relationships will continue after Snap takes over the company. British competition and market authorities have been scrutinizing the acquisition of small tech companies in the UK by large American companies in recent years. Snap said it will work with regulators to get the necessary approvals.

Facebook said there is no display to see the AR effect, but it plans to release the first “smart glasses” this year. Apple is expected to release a version sooner or later next year.

