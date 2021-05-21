Representative Brian Higgins blames ‘lack of leadership’ for still-tight Canada-U.S. Border





If you are vaccinated you are highly protected against giving or receiving [Covid-19], Higgins said in an interview. Therefore, even though they represent only 5% of the Canadian population, they should be able to cross the border. And it is the same with the United States.

Border registration: Border restrictions have been difficult on both sides with impacts on business, tourism and family reunification. There is no clear timeline as to when they will be relaxed, as Canada’s vaccination campaign follows the deployment in the United States and deals with a third wave.

On Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the latest extension of the monthly agreement to keep border restrictions in place.

Higgins’ quest comes 14 months after the border measures were imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Higgins said the public has been told vaccine availability will be the inflection point.

Obviously we were frustrated, but we have to keep trying, he said. It’s a shame the Biden administration hasn’t made more progress. There we are, no plan. And to arbitrarily say that the border is going to stay closed without any vision as to whether the following things are going well is just ridiculous.

The Argument: Higgins, who is also co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Group, urges Biden and Trudeau to follow the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when considering the future of borders.

The CDC website says a growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have an asymptomatic infection or transmit Covid-19. It also says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physical distancing in any setting, except when required by law.

Canada’s approach was different and the Public Health Agency of Canada followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization. The government guidelines refer to the WHO recommendation that vaccinated travelers should not be exempt from entry and quarantine requirements at this time.

What Trudeau says: On Tuesday, the Prime Minister hinted that life in Canada would feel more familiar in the fall, including at the border.

We know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and more than 75% of people need to be vaccinated before we can start easing things in Canada, Trudeau told reporters. Well, see what framework we apply to keep Canadians safe, even as we seek to eventually change the restrictions and posture at the border.

Political pressure: Higgins, who represents Buffalo and Niagara Falls, said Canada may not even reach the 75% immunization level.

The Canadian prime minister can say whatever he wants to reach 75% of fully immunized vaccines, that likely won’t happen, he said. What you’re saying is the border will never open, I guess when people don’t know what to do they don’t do anything to me, that’s unacceptable.

A senior Canadian government official said officials-level talks on lifting border restrictions are underway, but no decision is expected in the near term. As Canadian vaccination efforts gain momentum, the official says stricter rules may ease as summer progresses.

Trudeau has faced national pressure, including from provincial leaders like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, to maintain border measures as the country faces wave three and catches up on vaccines.

Asked about the clash between Ford and Trudeau over Canada’s borders, Higgins said they are talking to each other because what they are suggesting makes no sense.

They just don’t seem to understand that the vaccine is that effective, he said. From what they say, the border will be closed forever.

Cross-border vaccine appointments: Higgins also asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to open Covid-19 vaccine appointments for Canadians in New York state. He wants New York to follow other states, including Montana, in allowing Canadian citizens to receive the vaccine.

Demand and reports of people crossing the border to get vaccinated come amid the confusion over whether Canadians are even allowed to cross the U.S. border to get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for U.S. customs and border protection told POLITICO on Thursday that the border remains limited to essential travel only.

If a person enters the United States for legitimate travel reasons, as permitted by current restriction guidelines, and receives a vaccine incidental to their trip, this is not part of the overall determination of eligibility, the Minister said. CBP. Travel for the sole purpose of obtaining a vaccination is not permitted under current travel restrictions.

Higgins rejected the argument, saying the precedent has been set in several other states.

They’re already crossing, he said of the Canadians looking for jabs. They’re already crossing into North Dakota, they’re already crossing into four other states, so that’s bullshit, to be honest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos