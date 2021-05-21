Indian COVID-19 variant cases surge across the UK





London

India’s highly contagious coronavirus strain is at risk of causing a deadly third wave in the UK as cases soar across the country.

The UK Public Health Office (PHE) said confirmed cases of mutations originating in India rose 160% this week. The UK Public Health Center (PHE) added that 3,424 infections were confirmed by the end of Thursday from 1,313 people last week. .

“The case still mainly affects northwest England, especially Bolton and London, but we see numerous cases nationwide.

In a statement, PHE said, “There is evidence that VOC-21APR-02 is growing rapidly and may be more contagious than VOC-20DEC-01, the’Kent variant’ currently dominant in the UK.

“Considering the percentage of samples that have been sequenced, it is very likely that there will be more than 11,000 cases by May 15th due to Indian variations.

The center of the spread of mutations in the UK is in Bolton, a city in the northwest of England, where there were 320 cases per 100,000 people last week.

Also known as B.1.617.2 according to PHE, this strain will now become the dominant strain as the number continues to increase at this rate.

“Following extensive COVID-19 surveillance, which quickly detected cases of the first identified B1.617.2 variant in India, additional surge testing, tracking and containment support measures are being deployed in Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North. Tyneside.”

The government will also step up vaccine launches in the Midlands and northern regions, where local residents have been urged to receive jabs.

At Bolton, a team of 100 powerful surge quick responses are visited and tested daily. About 33,000 test kits have been distributed throughout the city, and public health authorities have provided more than 3,400 kits on visits.

Despite plans to confront the surge, the government kept the fire by not acting fast enough when the Indian variant first appeared in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of not previously banning travel to and from India.

New variant under investigation

A new mutation discovered in the UK was designated VUI (Variant Under Investigation) by PHE. Known as VUI-21MAY-01, the strain has 49 recorded cases and is mainly concentrated in Yorkshire and Humber in the northeast of England.

According to PHE, neither the Indian strains and the new mutations discovered in April pose a threat to the efficacy and effectiveness of the vaccine and cause more serious disease.

PHE continues to monitor new strains and conduct laboratory tests to understand their characteristics and differences from other strains.

“All appropriate public health interventions are in place, including additional contact tracking and targeted testing. If a case has been confirmed, further follow-up on the case, contact testing, and target case discovery will limit the spread of the variant.”

After its discovery in England, new strains were also found in Greece and Chad. The origin of the strain is still unknown.

