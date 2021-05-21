US says Giuliani is not above the law, can’t block phone review





NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors have urged a federal judge to allow review of evidence seized from Rudolph Giulianis’ phones, saying the former New York City mayor was not above the law and couldn’t block the review because he was Donald Trump’s lawyer.

FILE PHOTO: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, then personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, speaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States November 7, 2020. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

The recommendation was filed in a court file Thursday evening, three days after Giuliani objected to the government’s request for a special master to review files seized from 18 electronic devices, including cellphones and phones. computers, taken in raids on April 28 at his home and office.

Prosecutors examined Giulianis’ transactions in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for then US President Trump.

Lawyers for Giulianis have demanded that prosecutors turn over documents showing the basis on which they were to obtain warrants to carry out the raids.

They also said the evidence should have been sought by subpoena, allowing Giuliani to examine the devices first, including questions of attorney-client privilege.

But prosecutors said Giuliani was not above the law or immune from criminal investigation simply because he was a lawyer and had no right to decide what they could see.

Giuliani argues that, unlike other criminal investigative subjects, he has the right to review affidavits in support of warrants, which would in fact give him the extraordinary advantage of knowing government evidence even before to be charged with a felony, prosecutors said.

The issuance of a warrant meant that a judge had found probable reasons to believe that the seized devices might contain evidence of crimes.

Arthur Aidala, an attorney for Giuliani, said on Friday that a subpoena would have been preferable.

Every lawyer has an attorney-client privilege that they must protect on behalf of their clients, he said. This privilege is doubly enhanced when the attorney’s client is the President of the United States, who also enjoys executive privilege.

Aidala and Robert Costello, another lawyer for Giuliani, rejected the idea that their client was or considered himself above the law.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan will decide whether Giuliani can review the seized documents before prosecutors can, and whether a special master is appropriate.

Giuliani began representing Trump, a Republican, in April 2018 as part of then-Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Giuliani also sought ahead of the 2020 US election to dig up the dirt concerning Ukraine and Democrat Joe Biden, then White House candidate and now US president.

