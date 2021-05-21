Resistance to UK ban on import of foie gras





Earlier this month, the UK launched an action plan to improve the welfare and protection of animals. This proposal is designed to revolutionize their treatment in the UK and abroad.

The plan includes officially recognizing animals as rebirth, stopping the export of live animals for slaughter and slaughter, and introducing new measures to improve well-being during transport.

Under this plan, the UK will also seek to ban the sale of foie gras. This proposal raised concerns from the European Foie Gras. Foie gras is a high-quality product that complies with all EU standards for animal health and well-being.

The British government should make decisions based on scientific facts and field practice rather than emotional opinions.

Painless production?

Foie gras, a world famous French delicacy, is made from the liver of a duck or goose. The method of its production is extremely controversial. To fatten birds before slaughter, they are forced to feed more food than they eat naturally in the wild. This process is called gavage.

Today, foie gras production is banned in several countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland and Turkey. Production in the UK has been illegal since 2006, but it continues to be imported.

Representing the foie gras production chain in breeders, hatcheries, producers, processors and slaughterhouses with French specialties at risk of being removed forever from the UK table, Euro Foie Gras resolutely banned the current project of banning the trade and import of foie gras. I am criticizing it.

According to the EU organization, the enemy’s production of gras is not cruel. The anatomical characteristics of ducks and geese are incomparable to humans.

Ducks and geese do not have a fissure-like glottal gate at the bottom of the pharynx, which controls the flow of air into and out of the breathing passage. Rather, they have an elastic esophagus that can expand like a snake, pointed out EU Foie Gras.

As outlined in 2013 by INRAs Grard Guy and Xavier Fernandez, fully adapted to the physiology of fat web-footed birds fed supplementary as part of a study titled Impact on Gavage Nutrition and Impact on the Status of Studies on Gavage Alternatives. Do it. It doesn’t cause any pain to these animals, claims EU Foie Gras, because gavage is performed by educated experts.

Gavage should be entrusted to the history book

The EU organization also stressed that European foie gras producers have gone beyond their legal obligations by adopting the European Charter on the breeding of waterfowl in foie gras.

This charter aims to ensure a higher standard of animal welfare by ensuring that animals are comfortable when resting, have enough space for free movement, disease-free, normal, harmless and able to express social behavior .

Ensuring quality living conditions is a daily concern of local palmifed breeders. Breeding animals, 90% of their life is outdoors, and grazing farms are the DNA of foie gras production and a prerequisite for obtaining quality products, the organization noted.

For Euro Foie Gras president Christophe Barrailh, the ban proposal clearly demonstrates a lack of understanding of industry practices. Have British policymakers ever been to a foie gras farm and actually see the breeding conditions? Euro foie gras added that they are happy to invite them.

Production of foie gras is banned in several countries, including the UK. GettyImages/javarman3

The farm animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) strongly disagrees with the Euro Foie Gras position.

Foie gras production is incredibly cruel, senior policy manager James West told FoodNavigator. Forced feeding of ducks and geese entails terrible pain and has no place in modern society.

So, of course, CIWF supports the UK proposal. We have Defra [the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs] We are eagerly awaiting legislation to ban the sale or import of foie gras in the UK and leave this terrible practice in history books.

Threat to consumer freedom

Another reason Euro Foie Gras urges the British government to continue to import French delicacies is to fully respect the freedom of choice of British consumers.

According to EU organizations, the ban on foie gras in the UK will threaten consumers’ freedom to choose which products to buy. We believe that British citizens have the right to consume foie once they enjoy it.

But for CIWF, the cruelty of foie gras production ignores the problem of consumer choice.

Some foods, like foie gras, are so cruel to produce that you shouldn’t have a choice as to whether to eat them. Said West.

