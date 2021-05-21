US state of Alabama lifts yoga ban in public schools | News from the United States and Canada





Teachers will be required to use English names for yoga poses and the use of the salutation name is prohibited.

The U.S. state of Alabama lifted the ban on teaching yoga in schools after nearly 30 years, but instructors would be required to use English names for poses and the namaste greeting would be banned.

State Governor Kay Ivey, Republican, signed the bill (PDF) on Thursday, the last day of the session, overturning a decision (PDF) put in place in 1993 that banned yoga, hypnosis and meditation in state public schools. .

The new bill was introduced by Representative Jeremy Gray, a Democrat and former American football player.

Former First Lady Melania Trump watches children practice yoga at Sarvodaya Co-Education High School in Moti Bagh, New Delhi, during a visit to India [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]He said he was introduced to yoga years ago and can provide mental and physical benefits to students.

Studies have shown that yoga helps children cope with daily stressors and improve behavior, focus, mobility, flexibility and strength, Gray said in March. Yoga has become more prevalent than ever as we continue to navigate this pandemic.

Christian and conservative groups have supported the ban for years, which they say encourages students to convert to Hinduism.

Claims that scientific research supports yoga are based on shoddy studies, according to a fact sheet from the National Center for Law & Policy, a group of Christian lawyers.

Students of a Hindu religious school practicing yoga on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]Better-quality studies show that yoga can be dangerous, causing injury, death from stroke and psychotic episodes, according to the document.

The new law comes into force on August 1, before the start of the next school year.

The bill was amended by the Senate, which Gray said showed phobias or blatant disrespect for Hindu culture. The amendments included a definition of meditation to prohibit anything associated with or derived from the mystical traditions of the East. It also requires parents to sign an authorization slip.

Gray accepted the amendment to allow passage of the bill, local media reported.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos