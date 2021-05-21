The UK real estate boom will continue as savings unwind.





On February 7, 2017, a new residential home was discovered in a housing estate in Aylesbury, UK. REUTERS / Eddie Keogh / File Photo

According to Reuters polls, the pandemic property market boom in the UK will continue as government support for the fierce market continues and those who have saved money during the lockdown are looking for more living spaces.

Home prices rose in March at the fastest annual rate in nearly 14 years, according to official data on Thursday, with tax cuts and mortgage guarantees for first-time buyers boosting activity even further. Read more

A May 11-21 poll of 21 real estate market experts predicted that prices would rise by 5.0% this year, a surge more than predicted that a February poll would flatten. It will increase by 3.0% next year and in 2023.

“The aftermath of the pandemic is expected to continue to strengthen the housing market by 2022 as a result of a changed lifestyle, a desire for a new beginning, and tens of billions of’accidental savings’ made during the pandemic. Online real estate broker Mike Yopa’s Mike Scott said.

The UK suffered the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in Europe and thousands of people lost their jobs.

However, most service industries and non-essential retailers have mostly closed over the past year, citizens have encouraged them to stay at home, and those who continue to be employed have been able to significantly reduce their severance pay and save more money.

When asked how the risks to their predictions were skewed, 11 out of 14 said they were more at a disadvantage. The majority (8 out of 14) said that activity is more likely to be slower than it will accelerate next year.

“As the economy recovers so strongly, the momentum this year will continue,” said Russell Quark of real estate broker Keller Williams. “It’s 2022 we have to worry about.”

London, which has long been a hotbed of foreign investment, is expected to rise 3.0% this year, lagging behind the domestic market. It will increase by 2.5% next year and then by 3.0% in 2023.

Experian’s Harvir Dhillon believes that London will experience relatively weaker home price increases than the rest of the country, as home buyers prioritize space and take advantage of the flexibility offered by the new teleworking norms.

Many Brits worked more at home, so they tried to buy larger houses with gardens in less urban locations.

However, according to a survey by online real estate portal Rightmove, demand for apartments and other urban properties that buyers avoided during the coronavirus pandemic is recovering rapidly. Read more

Rightmove’s Director of Real Estate Data said, “People are embarking on their adventures into the local bustle and once again experiencing the downtown boom, and greater mortgage availability for first time buyers means the city is preparing for a desperately needed return. .” Tim Banister said.

During the blockade, most office-based employees worked from home, and many major companies said they plan to expand their options or at least move to a hybrid model once the restrictions are lifted.

So, when asked how the demand for office space will change over the next few years, an additional question, eight respondents said it would decrease, and two said it would be significantly reduced. Four said it would increase moderately or considerably.

Gary Styles of GPS Economics said, “We’re seeing a structural review of office space across the country as more people work from home for at least a week.”

Tax cuts

Stamp duty, a tax on the sale of real estate, was cut last year by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and extended breaks due to end in March.

When buying real estate in England or Northern Ireland, the first £500,000 ($710,700) is exempt from stamp duty by the end of June, with a tax exemption of £250,000 by the end of September.

Thirteen out of 15 respondents to the additional question said it was important or very important to the question of how much impact ending cuts would have on their activities. The two said it wouldn’t matter, and nobody said it was very important.

(Another article from the Reuters quarterly housing market poll:)

($1 = 0.7035 pounds)

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos