UK faces legal challenge for detailed policy on deadly drone attack





The British government is facing legal challenges from human rights activists after refusing to publish a full policy against deadly drone attacks, arguing that the document is so sensitive that disclosure of its contents will jeopardize security relations with the United States.

Concerns about strikes unfolding outside the boundaries of an official armed conflict were first sparked six years ago when British citizen Reyaad Khan was killed in Syria by a RAF drone. Since then-and in the aftermath of further drone killings-House and Congressional committees have repeatedly requested access to the Department of Defense target guidelines, but have been denied.

MoD finally released a highly modified version of its targeting policy known as JSP 900 seven months ago in response to a request for freedom of information from activist Ceri Gibbons, with support from legal charity Reprieve. Activists are now trying to fully disclose their policy so that British soldiers do not get involved in human rights violations, working with partners like the United States that have different interpretations of international law.

Ulrike Franke, a drone technology expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the question about UK-US drone operations is “not only important for historical reasons, but also for the future. This is because drone cooperation between the U.S. and U.K. is important. It’s still going on, and indeed the UK is going to get more US systems.”

The UK is the first country in the US to be able to purchase an armed Reaper drone RAF’s inaugural Reaper Squadron operated at the Creek Air Force Base in Nevada. The UK has 9 rippers and has ordered 16 protector drones. The first eight are expected to ship in late 2023.

It is the level of interoperability that allows British reaper operations to use information provided by the U.S. satellite network and U.S. drone operations to benefit from British intelligence gathering.

When the U.S. killed British Isis armed Mohammed Emwazi in a drone attack in Syria in 2015, then Prime Minister David Cameron worked “armored” with U.S. allies in order for Britain to carry out the operation, and with success “ It was essential”. .

At a hearing last week in the Freedom of Information Court, MoD issued guidelines separate from its target policy. According to Reprieve, the document suggests that British pilots dispatched to the US military could “potentially conduct strike operations in areas beyond parliament-approved areas and in areas such as Pakistan and Yemen. .”

However, MoD declined to publish an unmodified version of JSP 900 because the pending section contained information provided by the United States.

“A senior U.S. official has requested that this specific information not be released,” MoD’s skeletal claim reads, citing the department’s witnesses. It added that posting this policy would have a direct impact on defense “because we cannot trust that information can be adequately protected, as it could harm future opportunities for information and tactical sharing.”

This “will have serious consequences for our defense, security and cooperation,” the MoD submission reads.

Justin Bronk, an air force expert at the Royal United Services Institute, said charity’s efforts to disclose the entire target document could turn out to be “baffled” for Britain, even if the court ruled on Reprieve. The British have unusual access to the U.S. Air Force, and there are exchange officers operating high-security aircraft, for example the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which form part of the U.S. nuclear triad.

“It’s a very close relationship, it’s an army and an army, and it’s a unique relationship even when compared to other close allies of the United States like France and Five Eyes. [intelligence-sharing] Country,” said Bronk. “This is incredibly valuable and not often mentioned by the public. Britain will be very eager to defend itself.”

Drone attacks form part of a covert operations group, including special forces deployment, interrogation, and support, traditionally exempt from parliamentary investigations.

Former Conservative Cabinet Secretary David Davis said the UK had a “cross-the-line” history of being legal using technology involving US partners and urged MoD to publish an unmodified JSP 900.

“We know that since 9/11 the government has said one thing about torture, but it has done another in the field. . . It facilitates American playing, especially by doing things like incorporating US troops into British troops, and vice versa,” he said. “There must be temptation to hit a drone.”

The Department of Defense is a British service personnel regularly affiliated with the Allied Forces and, during deployment, “always” work within British and applicable international law.

The spokesman said, “There are rigorous governance procedures in place to ensure that the British military does not support operations that violate armed conflict laws or other relevant legal principles.”

The court ruling will be in the coming months.

