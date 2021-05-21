UK secures historic G7 commitment to tackle climate change and halt biodiversity loss by 2030





The G7 Minister of Environment and Climate is committed to protecting land and oceans to bend the biodiversity loss curve by 2030. It also pledges to phase out new direct government support for international fossil fuels. Ahead of November’s COP26, Britain’s G7 President’s priority is to secure meaningful action to tackle climate change in major economies.

Under UK leadership, G7’s Climate and Environment Minister today (Friday 21 May) has secured a historic promise to put climate, biodiversity and the environment at the center of the global COVID-19 recovery.

COP26 President-nominee, Alok Sharma and Defra Secretary of State George Eustice, convened ministers ahead of the G7 summit in June, including host countries from India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea.

All G7 member states have signed the Global 30×30 Initiative to preserve or protect at least 30% of the world’s land and at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, and have committed a 30×30 nationally.

This year is already the first net zero G7, with all countries committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest, and reaching deep emission reduction targets by the 2020s.

By supporting the transition from abroad to green energy, the group also agreed to phase out government funding for fossil fuel projects internationally in December following the UK’s leading commitment.

As a first step, the G7 countries will end all new financing for coal power generation by the end of 2021 as support for clean energy alternatives such as solar and wind grows. In addition, in the 2030s it was agreed to accelerate the transition from unreduced coal capacity to overwhelmingly decarburized power systems.

G7 has agreed to increase the amount of financing for climate action, including nature, to meet its $100 billion annual target to support developing countries.

In addition to this, G7 pledged to advocate for ambitious and effective global biodiversity goals, including consensus on an ambitious and effective global biodiversity framework at CBD COP15 later this year.

The G7 has also secured actions to address global deforestation to strengthen support for sustainable supply chains separating agricultural production from deforestation and deforestation, including production from illegal land conversion.

In this critical year for global action on the environment and climate, the UK put climate change and biodiversity loss at the center of the G7 agenda.

After the event, Environment Minister George Eustice said:

For the first time, the G7 has promised to stop and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

This is an important step forward before hosting the G7 in Cornwall next month, and is a sign of a dedication to accelerating action within and beyond the G7 to tackle both issues: climate change and biodiversity loss.

We’ve seen tremendous progress this week. It was a great pleasure to see each country work together to raise ambitions, set an example, and see each one in their respective roles.

COP26 President-Jeong Jeong said:

We are the first Net Zero G7. Under the British President, the G7 is showing great leadership in tackling climate change and better protecting the worst-affected people.

As we recover from the pandemic, we are focusing on greener buildings that create jobs and prosperity without harming the planet.

We know there is a need to leave coal to history, and the G7 has taken an important step toward a decarburization power system. We are acting abroad as we do at home by agreeing to phase out international fossil fuel finance, starting with coal. This is another important milestone for climate action.

We look forward to continuing this work while maintaining 1.5 degrees ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

A link to Communique is available here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos