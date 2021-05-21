BMO’s investment division sold Microsoft in headset deal with the US military





A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, the United States, July 28, 2015. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

A responsible investment subsidiary of Bank Canadas of Montreal (BMO.TO) sold approximately $ 275 million of Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) shares due to the company’s recent contract with the U.S. military for augmented reality headsets, a bank spokesperson said on Friday.

BMO responsible investment managers feared that the $ 22 billion Army contract Microsoft won in March would move technology from a proof-of-concept phase to a battlefield-ready product outside mandate of its investment strategies, BMO representatives said.

The contract “is at odds with our core investment philosophy of avoiding companies with damaging business practices, and we classify custom military equipment as one of the elements of our avoidance criteria,” Jamie said. Jenkins, head of BMO’s responsible global equities team, in a statement. Statement by e-mail.

Microsoft representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many traditional social investment funds ban the ownership of defense contractors or companies involved in fields such as alcohol or gambling. BMO’s ruling shows how such bans can extend to technology companies that do business with government agencies.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday extended indefinitely a moratorium it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software over civil rights concerns. Read more

Over the past two years, Microsoft has worked with the military on the prototyping phase of what’s known as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. The project is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens product and supported by Azure cloud services. In March, the company said the military had entered the production phase of the project. Read more

BMO will continue to own Microsoft in traditional investment strategies unrelated to social investment strategies, a spokesperson said.

A BMO deal to sell its European asset management business to Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N) for $ 1.1 billion is nearing completion in the fourth quarter, the BMO spokesperson said.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

