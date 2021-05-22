



Melrose was voted the third quietest place in the UK.

A new study from Cheshire’s Delamere Health team shows that the town is the third quietest in the UK.

The judge didn’t come to town during Sevens Saturday, but you can see where it came from.

And if Melrose isn’t calm enough, you don’t have to travel far to get the number one spot in North Berwick in East Lothian.

Investigating the country’s top staying destinations, the study ranked the 30 most popular cities in the UK based on the number of recreational facilities available.

North Berwick took first place with an overall index of 57 points. Yorkshire’s Ilkley was second with 51 points, followed by Melrose with 50 points.

Leaderdale and Melrose Congressman David Parker were not surprised.

He told The Southern: It’s amazing news that Melrose has been voted the third quietest place in Scotland.

“Melrose is a fantastic city with a variety of small local independent shops along with some of the best hospitality businesses the Scottish border has to offer.

“The environment in Melrose is full of natural history and is a great place to enjoy walking, biking, horseback riding and a variety of sports.

“There are many volunteer organizations in the community that work incredibly hard to protect Melrose and provide events and facilities for the locals to enjoy.

“The town is very welcoming to many tourists who visit each year and is one of the crowns of the Scottish borders.

He goes on: It’s no surprise that Melrose has been recognized for this latest honor.

“The town continues to be awarded awards for being a great place to live and work, and one great thing about Covid is that we all on the Scottish border have a fresh awareness of the fantastic environment and environment.

“The new Trimintium Museum opens in Melrose this summer, providing fantastic facilities to locals and tourists, and other exciting developments planned by the community, Melrose will be a better place to live in the years to come.

