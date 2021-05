Chronicle: US gasoline consumption is approaching pre-pandemic level

Holding tanks are seen at the American Refining Group, Inc. (ARG) refinery in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the United States, October 6, 2017. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Traffic volumes in the United States have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, helping to normalize gasoline consumption as more businesses reopen, domestic pleasure travel resumes and fuel consumption resumes. workers return to offices.

Traffic volume on all roads fell by less than 4% in March compared to the same month two years ago, according to the Federal Highway Administration (Traffic volume trends FHWA, March 2021).

Traffic levels had fallen by 41% in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic and were still down 11% as late as December 2020 during the second wave.

Car use likely increased further in April and May as social distancing restrictions were relaxed and more service and office businesses reopened.

More driving means more fuel consumption.

The volume of gasoline supplied to the domestic market, an indicator of consumption, fell just 4% to 8.9 million barrels per day in the four weeks to May 14, compared to the five-year pre-pandemic average of 9.3 million bpd. .

Residual driving and fuel deficits will likely be wiped out in the third quarter, as more employees return to central offices and domestic tourism picks up.

The rapid normalization of gasoline consumption has encouraged a sharp recovery in fuel production, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Refinery gasoline production is down just 3% from the five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration (State of Oil Weekly Report, EIA, May 19).

Like driving and consumption deficits, gasoline production by refiners is likely to reach pre-pandemic levels during the summer.

(Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QBYsAA)

The huge surplus accumulated during the first wave of the pandemic has been absorbed. Inventories held at refineries, tank farms and pipelines are back in line with the five-year pre-COVID average.

Jet fuel consumption is still severely affected by quarantine restrictions. But in the gasoline market, the impact of the pandemic seems largely out of date, provided there is no resurgence of infections.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The opinions expressed are his own.

