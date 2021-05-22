Biden: US will help Palestinians in Gaza after bombing | Joe Biden News





His remarks came during a joint press conference with the South Korean president after their first meeting at the White House.

United States President Joe Bidens told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Palestinians in Jerusalem must be respected and humanitarian aid must be provided to Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

It is essential that Palestinians in the West Bank are safe, Biden told Netanyahu when speaking on May 20.

Biden said the United States insisted that Israeli citizens, whether Arabs or Jews, be treated the same.

Referring to the inter-communal fighting in Jerusalem, which must end, Biden said he told Netanyahu.

Biden told Netanyahu that PA President Mahmoud Abbas should be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.

The remarks by the US president were delivered during a joint White House press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in which the two men pledged to work together to engage constructively with North Korea. Bidens’ comments are the most specific he has ever been about the message he gave Netanyahu in the last conflict.

Biden praised the Israeli prime minister for keeping his word to honor the ceasefire negotiated by Egypt with Hamas. And the American president stressed that there had been no change in my commitment, my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No lag, not at all.

Biden said his administration would put together a major package with other like-minded nations to rebuild destroyed homes in Gaza without giving Hamas the opportunity to rebuild its weapons system.

Diplomatic engagement with North Korea

Separately, Biden and South Koreas Moon have said the United States and South Korea will seek to diplomatically engage North Korea to curtail its nuclear weapons program.

Our two nations share the will to engage diplomatically with the DPRK (North Korea), to take pragmatic measures that will reduce tensions as we move towards our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Biden said during the meeting. ‘a joint press conference with Moon in Washington. .

Biden said he was appointing Acting U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim, a Korean American, as U.S. special envoy to Pyongyang.

Officials in the Biden administration have reviewed US policy on North Korea’s nuclear program. Moon had said he would use the visit to advocate for the United States’ engagement with North Korea.

We have no illusions how difficult it is, Biden said. The goal is an incredibly difficult goal.

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend an expanded bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on May 21, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]North Korea has rejected unilateral disarmament and has given no indication of its willingness to move beyond statements of broad support for the concept of universal denuclearization.

Biden and Moon greeted each other warmly and appeared to be enjoying their time together on Friday.

President Moon and I, along with our teams, had great meetings, addressing our common agenda, in a private meeting to which my staff kept coming forward and saying that you are on the go. time. You are over time. And it was absolutely fine, Biden said.

I enjoyed our meetings so much that it prompted us to back down. I look forward to continuing our discussions here today, Biden told reporters at the White House.

Moon and Biden came together to award the Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett, 94, retired U.S. Army Colonel, for his bravery in a 1950 battle for a Strategic Hill. He was fighting Chinese troops in North Korea.

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and President Joe Biden pose for a photo with Korean War veteran Col. Ralph Puckett during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]The United States waged a war against North Korean and Chinese troops on the Korean Peninsula from 1950 to 1953 and continues to maintain 28,000 troops there.

Moons’ visit was the first time a foreign leader has attended a Medal of Honor ceremony, which Biden called a testament to the strength of the US-South Korean alliance.

Moon said Puckett was an example of the strength of the alliance, which he called the fulcrum of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

