EXCLUSIVE US Prepares To Lower Mexico’s Airline Safety Rating, Sources Say





Screens show flight information at the nearly empty Benito Juarez International Airport, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico on June 11, 2020. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido

The U.S. government is preparing to lower Mexico’s air safety rating, a move that would prevent Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit the ability of airlines to enter into marketing deals, four sources briefed on it said. subject.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) planned move is expected to be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of aviation oversight in Mexico by the agency.

Sources briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA had had lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators over its concerns. The sources said not all of these concerns were resolved following an assessment in the country.

The sources added that Mexican government officials have been made aware of the planned action and have raised concerns.

An airline industry source said the FAA’s concerns were not about flight safety issues, but rather Mexico’s oversight of air carriers.

Downgrading Mexico from Category 1 to Category 2 would mean that Mexican carriers’ current U.S. service would not be affected, but they would not be able to initiate new flights and airline-to-airline marketing practices such as the sale of seats on each other’s flights under codeshare agreements be restricted.

The move would mean the FAA has determined that Mexico does not meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards as part of its safety assessment program.

Mexico has been a top vacation spot for U.S. travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting U.S. airlines to redirect capacity they previously carried to Europe before transatlantic travel restrictions were applied. imposed last year.

In April, Mexico was by far the busiest foreign airline destination – with nearly 2.3 million passengers on U.S.-Mexico flights – more than three times that of the Dominican Republic, the second-largest country, according to industry data.

An FAA spokesperson declined to comment.

Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), which has a codeshare agreement with Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX), will have to issue new tickets for certain passengers booked on Aeromexico flights following the downgrade, sources said.

Delta and Aeromexico declined to comment.

Delta and Aeromexico, joint venture partners since 2017, together offer around 3,900 cross-border flights in June, more than any other carrier, according to global data aviation company Cirium. Delta owns 49% of Aeromexico but took a charge of $ 770 million on its investment last year after the carrier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Carlos Ozores, aviation consultant at ICF, a global provider of consulting and digital services, said the move could impact Delta and Aeromexico’s code shares, which drive additional sales, and force the low-cost airline Volaris to review its expansion plans in the United States.

It wouldn’t be the first time the FAA has lowered Mexico’s aviation safety rating. In 2010, the agency demoted Mexico to Category 2 due to alleged shortcomings in its civil aviation authority, then reinstated its maximum rating about four months later.

The FAA said downgrades mean an aviation authority is deficient in areas such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record keeping and inspection procedures. Mexican authorities said in 2010 that there had been no deterioration in flight safety and that the downgrade was due to a shortage of flight inspectors.

