Growing concern over the impact of UK-Australia trade on Irish beef exports





Political and agricultural concerns are growing over the fact that the UK has a trade agreement with Australia that could have a major impact on Irish beef exports to the UK.

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons is known to agree on an agreement to phase out tariffs on beef and mutton imported from Australia.

Johnson’s cabinet and British farmers arise despite concerns from those concerned that Australian meat will lower their prices.

Irish government sources pointed out that the issue is being closely monitored, but the UK is free to pursue trade deals with other countries after Brexit. Sources added that the situation is concerned because the UK is a huge outlet for Irish beef: Ireland’s main market, which could potentially weaken from a financial and standards perspective, will be watched by the government. . The source pointed to an ongoing effort to explore a new market for Irish beef with South Korea cited as a primary target for efforts to mitigate the impact of the deal.

Sinn Fins Agriculture Spokesperson Matt Carthy urged Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to commission an assessment of the impact of the UK-Australia trade agreement on Irish farmers.

He said the UK-Australia trade agreement will set the template for future UK trade agreements, including the United States, and its broader implications could potentially be destructive.

Carthy added: This UK trade agenda, combined with EU trade policy of importing hundreds of thousands of beef from countries like Brazil, presents a nightmare scenario for Irish agriculture.

Regarding the prospects of UK-Australia trade that will affect Irish farmers, Fianna Fils McConalogue said: I am constantly aware of the international trade dynamics and its potential impact on Irish agriculture. My core focus has always been to protect and improve the incomes of our farmers, fishermen and food producers.

Tim Cullinan, chairman of the Irish Agricultural Association, urged the government to protect Ireland’s remaining stake in the EU’s Brexit Compensation Fund, with Britain expected to lose about $200 million of the billion allocated to France. He said the deal with the UK and Australia is a serious problem for us and that the Brexit Emergency Fund will be important now.

Fianna Fil TD Jackie Cahill, former chairman of the Irish Creamery Milk Supplier Association (ICMSA) said: As the night approaches, Boris Johnson will push forward trade deals with other countries.

It is essential to reduce our dependence on the UK market.

He said environmental group An Taisce is reinforcing the need for a new Glanbia plant on the Kilkenny-Waterford border, which he opposes.

Tipperary TD Cahill said the plant is part of an effort to diversify Irish dairy products to reduce reliance on the UK market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos