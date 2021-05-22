US Judge Toasts Tim Cook Apples In Final Minutes Of Epic Trial | Courts news





U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook Why iPhone Maker Is Not Giving Users The Option To Buy Low-Cost Virtual Products And Content Directly From developers.

Apple Inc.’s chances of winning an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games Inc. became less certain on Friday after the judge asked CEO Tim Cook if his company runs its app market competitively.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told Cook why the iPhone maker won’t give users the ability to purchase virtual products and content for less directly from developers and allow that purchases through Apples’s own App Store, a problem at the heart of the matter.

In his first trial testimony, Cook answered questions for more than two hours in federal court in Oakland, Calif., As a three-week trial in the high-stakes battle between the companies ensued. was nearing its end.

What’s wrong with allowing users to have a choice, especially in the context of gaming, to have a cheaper option for content? Gonzalez Rogers asked.

Cook, who was questioned intensely by the judge in his final minutes on the witness stand, said consumers today have the choice of buying cheaper Android phones over iPhones.

Gonzalez Rogers took Cook a step further by asking him what the deal is with Apple if users wanted a pay less option outside of the App Store to buy V-Bucks, the in-game currency used in the hit game Epics. Fortnite.

We would essentially forgo our total return on our intellectual property, Cook replied, referring to the company’s proprietary intellectual property.

Epic filed a lawsuit in August after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store because the developer created a workaround so they wouldn’t have to keep paying a 30% fee on customers’ in-app purchases. . Epic claims that App Store policies hurt developers and thwart competition.

Cook, the soft-spoken 60-year-old and CEO since 2011, rebuffed Epics’ claims that the App Store goes all the way to profits with unfair and self-serving policies.

Cook said it would be terrible for iPhone and iPad users if the judge ordered the company to license third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store, as Epic is requesting.

It would be a huge convenience issue, but fraud issues would also increase because customers would have to enter credit card information multiple times, Cook said.

