Taylor vs Ramirez: British Battle Times, TV, Live Streams & Odds

Osh Taylor aims to make history and achieve ultralight supremacy when fighting Jose Ramirez this weekend.

The Tartan Tornado is competing in Las Vegas on Saturday night to become the definitive world champion of Britain’s first four-belt era, the first since heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis in 1999.

In his 18th pro match, Taylor, 30, will put the WBA and IBF titles on the line to pick up the WBC and WBO belts at Mexican-American Ramirez.

In 2014, Commonwealth Games gold medalist became an integrated 140-pound champion on that memorable night in London, and previously named Ivan Baranchyk for his maiden world title.

Meanwhile, Ramirez grabbed the WBC belt, beating Amir Imam in March 2018. He defended the strap with a successive decision against Antonio Rosco and Jose Geppeda before unifying with Morris Hooker’s six-round strike in July 2019.

His only fight since then took place in August of last year. A number of rather controversial decisions have won over Viktor Postol.

Taylor vs. Ramirez Battle Card / All Undercards

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

Jose Je Peda vs Hank Lundy

Elvis Rodriguez vs Kenneth Sims Jr.

Louis Korea and Jose Enrique Vivas

Andres Cortes vs Eduardo Garza

Robacy Ramirez vs Ryan Lee Allen

Raymond Muratala vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Javier Martinez vs Calvin Met Calf

Taylor vs Ramirez Date, UK Start Time, Place and Ring Walk

Taylor vs Ramirez will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Virgin Hotel Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just two weeks after Billy Joe Saunders defeated Canello Alvarez in Texas, it will be a familiar late-night event for British fighting fans, and the main event ring walk is not expected to run until around 4am BST on Sunday morning.

More than ever, the exact start time will depend on the length of the opening contest in question.

How to see Taylor vs Ramirez

Taylor vs Ramirez has never been featured on any UK television station.

Instead, the bout is broadcast live via pay-per-view on Fite TV for a cost of 12.99.

Taylor vs. Ramirez fight prediction

After a fierce final pre-match this week, two undefeated unified world champions will face off, potentially making it another truly Taylor fight.

It could legally go either way and could easily sue both men, but it supported Scotland to make history with a hard-fought victory.

Taylor vs Ramirez Press Conference

Josh Taylor: This fight means the world to me. It is a tremendous history to be the first person in the four-belt era in Scotland and England.

“I made my name in history books as one of the best players in Scotland, and it’s a real honor and motivation to do this.

“I do my best to be the best in this game to be the best and leave my mark in boxing history. This is why I train hard for this fight and leave home for about 6 months.

“I’ve devoted my entire adult life to sports for this moment. I’m very confident. It’s incredible. I know I did everything right and did my best. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to get in.

Jose Ramirez beat Maurice Hooker in 2019 to become the unified world champion.

“It’s a great fight for Jose too. He got the chance to be the first American/Mexican. It’s a great fight for the two of us that makes history and a great fight for boxing. It’s a great matchup.”

Jose Ramirez: “This is the biggest fight of my career, and even if it’s someone I like, I’ve been very motivated to train like an underdog.

“But it doesn’t matter. The people who make the odds, the opinions of the people won’t help me, they won’t help Josh. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Taylor vs Ramirez betting odds

Lottery: 15/1 ~ 16/1

Taylor winning through KO/TKO or DQ: 4/1

Taylor Wins Through Decisions/Technical Decisions: 20/21

Ramirez winning via KO/TKO or DQ: 6/1

Ramirez wins through decision/technical decision: between 3/1 and 16/5

