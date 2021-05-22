Navajo Nation Becomes Largest Tribe In United States After Numbers Increase





ALBUQUERQUE The Navajo Nation already had its own police academy, universities, bar, and judicial system, as well as a new office in Washington near the embassies of other sovereign nations. And during the coronavirus pandemic, Din, as many prefer to be called, earned an important honor: the most populous tribal nation in the United States.

According to the Navajo Office of Vital Records and Identification, a rush to obtain federal hardship benefits increased the official enrollment of the Navajo Nations to 399,494 from 306,268 last year. That jump was enough for Din to eclipse the Cherokee Nation, which has around 392,000 registrants.

The growth of the tribes, which came as it suffered some of the country’s most painful virus outbreaks, could affect future federal aid disbursement as well as political representation in the southwest. The Navajo Nation reservation, which is larger than West Virginia, spans approximately 27,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

This is the brightest side of a really bad time in the pandemic where we have seen so many people leave, said Traci Morris, executive director of the American Indian Policy Institute at Arizona State University.

Dr Morris, a member of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, said that while several tribes saw their enrollment increase during the pandemic, the 30% spike in the Navajo Nation was particularly noticeable. The Cherokee Nation, which normally receives about 1,200 registration requests each month, has seen an increase of about 1,400 per month since the middle of last year, a tribe spokesperson said.

The official enrollment of tribes can often be lower than the actual population of a tribe due to factors such as migration from reserves to urban areas and the various policies adopted by the 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States. to determine membership. Some tribes, like the Din, have relatively more stringent requirements than others who have relaxed these rules.

Over the past year, thousands of Din have made efforts to update their registration information or officially register for the first time in order to receive payments that the tribe was distributing directly from their share of the Coronavirus Help, Relief and Economic Security Act. These payments of up to around $ 1,350 per adult have helped many Din overcome a long period of economic instability, as Navajo leaders implemented some of the country’s most aggressive virus mitigation tactics, including curfews and checkpoints.

The Navajo Nation has also led much of the rest of the country in immunizing its people; nearly 90 percent of eligible people on the reservation received at least one injection.

At the same time, at least 1,297 citizens of the Navajo Nation have died from the virus. Residents have been particularly vulnerable due to a high prevalence of diseases like diabetes, the scarcity of running water for washing hands, and the houses of several generations living under one roof.

Although Navajo’s membership increased during the health crisis, some experts believe official statistics underestimate Din’s actual population. The Census Bureau has not announced how strongly it views the Navajo Nation based on data collected in the 2020 census.

Wendy Greyeyes, assistant professor of Native American studies at the University of New Mexico, noted that most Din live on the reservation, away from offices that track enrollment numbers, and that the Navajo Nation maintains requirements for stricter citizenship than many other tribes. .

The Navajo Nation requires members to be at least a quarter of a Din, unlike tribes like the Cherokee who forgo a specific blood quantum requirement in favor of citizenship based largely on Cherokee ancestry.

Living in Albuquerque I have encountered so many members who don’t qualify for the minimum registration, or they may be registered in another tribe and cannot double registration, said Dr Greyeyes, who is from Kayenta. , Arizona, on the Navajo Nation Reservation.

Dr Greyeyes, who has helped those wishing to enroll in the tribe in recent months, also pointed out that the process can be bureaucratically complicated, potentially preventing some Din from becoming citizens.

It’s not an easy process, Dr Greyeyes said. How do you prove your bloodline? You have to get the papers for your parents, the papers for everyone.

As the tribe grew, its political power also increased. Din’s politicians have recently made inroads into local racing in places like southern Utah, and voter turnout in the Democratic-leaning Navajo Nation is credited with helping President Biden win Arizona. in 2020.

The population growth of the Navajo nations is also a sign that efforts to strengthen the self-determination of tribal nations are gaining momentum, building on a shift that began more than five decades ago under the Nixon administration. . Previously, in the 1950s and 1960s, the federal government adopted a policy of dismantling tribal sovereignty and encouraged thousands of Native Americans to leave reservations for American cities.

Eric Henson, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and associate researcher with the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, said the growing number of registrations from Navajo nations contrasted sharply with 20th century federal policies that were literally an attempt to get rid of all. tribes.

Mr. Henson said about the surge in Din’s numbers, that’s a really obvious way of saying, Hey, were still there.

