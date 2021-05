US judge orders mental assessment of QAnon Shaman Capitol riots

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli of Arizona, stands alongside other supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the Senate entrance after breaching security defenses in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Theiler

A federal judge ordered a mental health assessment on Friday for Jacob Chansley, nicknamed the QAnon Shaman, who was widely pictured wearing a horned headdress inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan.6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth said he had determined that a “qualifying examination” of Chansley was warranted and ordered that a “psychological examination be carried out”. The judge said the review should include an assessment of whether Chansley cannot understand the criminal charges against him or assist in his own defense.

Chansley, of Arizona, currently faces six federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct.

He was among hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol after Trump gave a fiery speech repeating his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The crowd interrupted the official certification by Congress of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and the riot left five people dead.

Lamberth’s order stated that Chansley was to be placed in the custody of the United States Attorney General for “placement in an appropriate facility for a qualifying examination” by one or more psychiatrists or psychologists.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said his client is in need of health care. Watkins said that although Chansley was one of the most recognizable participants in the riot thanks to his hairstyle, face paint and numerous tattoos, he was not dangerous.

“He wasn’t violent. He didn’t assault. He didn’t steal or destroy while he was on Capitol Hill,” Watkins said.

Chansley, a Navy veteran, was a follower of QAnon, a conspiracy theory that makes Trump a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of pedophiles and Satanist cannibals.

Being declared incompetent can potentially prevent an accused from being prosecuted. However, such a finding would also require the court to send the person to a hospital in a federal prison for treatment in an attempt to restore jurisdiction.

If a person’s jurisdiction cannot be restored and he or she cannot stand trial, there is always a chance that the government will keep the defendant in custody if it is found to pose a danger to the defendant. the public.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

