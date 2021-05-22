US stocks mostly close lower on technology; dollar rising after factory data





US stocks ended largely lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while the dollar edged up after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data.

Yields on US Treasuries fell as the market mostly ignored the data.

Data firm IHS Markit said its US flash manufacturing PMI rose to 61.5 in the first half of this month. It was the highest reading since October 2009 and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to drop to 60.2 in early May. Read more

Rising inflationary risks in the United States spooked markets, and Wednesday’s minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting suggested some policymakers were ready to talk about slashing stimulus by cutting bond purchases. Read more

Philadelphia Fed Bank Chairman Patrick Harker said on Friday that Fed officials should start talking about how best to reduce their asset purchases “as soon as possible.”

But not all the data suggests the economy is in danger of overheating.

In addition, the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world remains a concern. Official figures showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercoverage,” the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6 to 8 million people could have died until now. Read more

“Institutional investors have taken a lot of money out because of inflation fears, but that money will start flowing into tech stocks as those fears subside,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of the hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

The S&P tech index (.SPLRCT) closed down 0.5%, while the consumer discretionary index (.SPLRCD) was down 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 123.69 points, or 0.36%, to 34,207.84, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 3.26 points, or 0.08%, to 4,155 , 86 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 64.75 points, or 0.48% to 13,470.99. Read more

For the week, the S&P 500 fell about 0.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.57% and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.03%.

In the eurozone, the IHS Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Flash Index, considered a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 in May, its highest level since February 2018, from 53. 8 in April. Read more

UK retail sales jumped 9.2% in April, twice the average predicted in a Reuters poll of economists, and the UK Composite Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high at 62.0. Read more

The British pound was last traded at $ 1.4144, down 0.02% on the day.

The dollar index rose 0.27%, with the euro down 0.38% to $ 1.2179.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin slipped after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading in the largest and most popular cryptocurrency in the world.

Bitcoin traded 11.5% at 35,952.05.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, and the Fed flagged down the risks cryptocurrencies pose to financial stability. Read more

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 to price to 1.6233%, down from 1.634% on Thursday night.

Oil prices jumped 2% after three days of losses as investors watched for a storm forming over the western Gulf of Mexico. Brent futures rose to $ 66.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose to $ 63.58.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $ 1,880.30 an ounce.

