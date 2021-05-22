Anti-Semitic attacks reported in US cities as tensions erupt over Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Man arrested after a 29-year-old Jewish man was punched, kicked and pepper sprayed on Thursday in an incident in Times Square in New York City, a New York Police Department source said at CNN.

The assault involved around five to six men allegedly shouting anti-Semitic statements, the police source told CNN.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, the NYPD said, and investigators are recommending several counts, including hate crime assault. CNN was unable to immediately identify a lawyer for Awawdeh.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office cannot confirm the charges Awawdeh will ultimately face, spokeswoman Casey Murphy said.

The NYPD said the gang assault took place in the vicinity of protests that erupted Thursday night in Times Square, shortly after an announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.

At least 26 were arrested Thursday evening as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed in different parts of the city, police said.

Since May 10, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 243 people in Gaza, including 66 children, according to the Hamas-led health ministry. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, have died as a result of gunfire by militants in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli emergency services.

While police said it was not clear whether those involved in the New York assault were part of the Times Square protests, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the man was assaulted by demonstrators.

Video recorded by a spectator shows several people kicking a man on the ground and hitting him with unidentified objects. It is not known what happened before the video started.

It appears that some people are helping the man, according to the video, and later police clear the area and stand guard for the man, who then begins to scream and is restrained by officers.

Although the victim has not been publicly identified, Nassau County Director Laura Curran said he lived in Nassau.

Curran was “appalled” by the attack in New York and asked Long Island police to visit Yeshiva synagogues and other places of worship “to make sure all of our residents are protected,” he said. -she said in a press release.

“It is totally unacceptable for anyone to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are, and we will not tolerate in Nassau County,” Curran said. “We stand alongside our Jewish brothers and sisters and against vile anti-Semitism which will never find solace in our communities.”

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted that it was investigating the incident and Governor Cuomo tasked the State Police’s Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance. in the survey.

“I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate the violent and anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation of gangs,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. “People of all faiths, origins and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets in safety and free from harassment and violence.”

Asked about the incidents, a spokesperson for the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said the group condemned anyone who engaged in hate speech, bullying and violence.

“We encourage people to express their views to participate in rallies for whatever cause they believe in, but no one has the right to engage in acts of violence, hate speech or intimidation,” said Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesperson for CAIR.

“We understand that passions are high but this is no excuse for inappropriate behavior,” he added.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said on Thursday that “it has received more reports of possible anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the conflict in Israel, with 193 reports in the week since the start of the crisis, against 131 the week before. “

Five people injured at Los Angeles restaurant

In Los Angeles, police are investigating after learning that several Jews who were dining at a sushi restaurant on Tuesday were targeted by a group of pro-Palestinian men walking past them.

A woman who said she had dinner at the restaurant told CNN that people in the cars had started throwing bottles at them and yelling anti-Semitic slurs, including the words “dirty Jew.”

Five people were slightly injured and no arrests were made on Thursday, LAPD chief information officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

Video obtained by CNN shows a man swinging a metal candlestick at masked men dressed in black and punching one of the men as they tried to grab him with his hands. He is then pushed against a car where he is kicked and punched by the group of men. Police said they were aware of video of the incident.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the alleged attack, saying such incidents will be “subject to full force of law.”

Arizona synagogue vandalized

The Chaverim Congregation Synagogue in Tucson, Ariz., Was vandalized earlier this week, the city’s police department said.

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords and Arizona State Rep. Alma Hernandez, who attend the synagogue, confirmed that it had been vandalized. “It’s heartbreaking to see such a disgusting act in a place where so many people are supposed to feel the safest. Despite these actions, we will not be shaken,” Giffords tweeted.

“Hate has no place in Arizona,” she added.

Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said a “rock-sized hole” was found in a glass door in the synagogue, but the hole was not large enough for anyone to enter. The building was “secure” on Tuesday evening and the damage was noted Wednesday morning, he said.

Police have not identified a suspect, Gradillas said.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif, Christina Zdanowicz, Sarah Moon, Stella Chan, Amanda Watts and Miguel Marquez contributed to this report.

