COVID-19: Germany Declares UK as’Virus Outbreak’, Travelers from UK and Northern Ireland must be quarantined for 14 days | World news





Germany has designated the UK as a “virus strain region”. This means that anyone arriving from the UK and Northern Ireland must be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.

It’s a week after Germany declared the UK a COVID “hazardous area”.

India’s coronavirus strain is spreading in the UK, with more than 3,400 confirmed cases so far.

Image: Angela Merkel reminded the public that the virus’did not go away’.

According to the guidance of the German authorities, the virus strain area “is particularly at risk of infection due to the widespread outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain of concern”.

The United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, all British overseas territories, Isle of Man and Channel Islands are subject to new restrictions that apply from midnight on Sunday.

Germany is included in the UK’s Amber Travel List. This means people shouldn’t be on vacation there, and anyone arriving in the UK should be quarantined for 10 days or go through a trial release plan.

A German government source commented on the latest quarantine rules and told Reuters: “We want to act safely.

“At this critical stage of the vaccine campaign, the entry of problematic mutations should be avoided as much as possible.”

Image: Fourth Stage of the UK’s Blockade Off

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

According to Johns Hopkins University, Germany has administered 43,730,162 vaccines and 10,915,832 people have been fully vaccinated.

This means that 13.13% of the population got two shots.

In the UK, 37,518,614 first doses were administered, and 21,659,783 second doses were administered. This corresponds to 32.43% of the population.

Earlier, German Prime Minister Angela Merkel urged citizens to take more responsibility as regulations begin to deregulate from Friday.

In countries where 3,638,504 tested positive and 87,135 died from COVID, the number of cases began to decline.

Most of Germany’s 400 cities and counties have fallen below the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people needed to begin easing measures.

Image: Outdoor hospitality has resumed in many regions of Germany.

Prime Minister Merkel said: “In the last few days and in the last two weeks, (the infection rate) has declined so far, so I’m happy to be able to think about the beginning stages.

“I hope that people will be very responsible for the opportunities they haven’t had for a long time and after closing.”

“The virus hasn’t gone away,” she added.

Beer gardens, cafés and restaurants in Berlin are beginning to serve outdoor customers for the first time in a few months of presenting a COVID test negative or proof of vaccination.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos