UK logistics warns of rising costs





Logistics UK reported impressive resilience throughout the Covid-19 epidemic, and, in the face of extreme pressure to provide the country with the goods and services it needs, it quickly and efficiently coordinated its operations.

However, the business group warned that the cost of moving goods and services will increase in the short to medium term as the economy feels the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the start of the group’s annual logistics report 2021 today (21 May 2021), Elizabeth de Jong, head of logistics policy in the UK, advised the following cautions:

“The logistics industry has proven to be invaluable to the UK economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and companies with all freight modes are taking swift action to adjust their operations to meet the needs of consumers. However, the cost of moving goods and services internationally has increased significantly due to the reduced supply of international shipping containers and ships that will carry them. By the end of 2020, container shipping charges have increased by 185% year-on-year, and air cargo costs have increased significantly when cargo space is limited due to airliner grounding. Fuel prices plummeted when the epidemic began, but now they have returned to pre-Corona 19 levels. These declines may have helped offset inflation in the short term, but rates charged to all modes of transport are expected to rise in 2021, which could lead to higher prices across the economy.

“For many logistics businesses that are already operating with very tight profits of 2% (1% for road transporters), this rise will make it harder to find the funds needed to develop operations by investing in green. Funding new employees while continuing to pay wages and other business expenses or advance the skills of an existing workforce, the same as in an alternative fuel vehicle. These tight margins can mean businesses have little choice, but can pass these extra charges on to their customers without focusing on building the sector’s proven resilience in 2020. Logistics business faces numerous challenges to move forward. Vehicle repair and maintenance costs will also increase in 2020, and cash flow restrictions remain a stumbling block for 40% of the logistics business to recover.”

Logistics Report 2021 also shares insights on UK competitiveness, international trade, connectivity, labor and technology, sustainability, safety and innovation.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing the logistics business essential to maintaining trade in the UK, with over 7 million people directly employed in the manufacture, sale and movement of goods.

Logistics has become more important than ever for UK plc as Covid-19, Brexit, new technologies and other disruptive forces transform the way goods move across borders and through supply chains.

Logistics UK supports, shapes and supports safe and efficient logistics and says it is the only business group representing the entire industry as a buyer of freight services such as members of the road, rail, maritime and aviation industries. As a retailer and manufacturer whose business relies on the efficient movement of goods.

