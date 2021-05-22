US STOCKS – US stocks end mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong economic data





* VF shares tumbled after shortfall

* Bitcoin and crypto stocks tumble following China’s crackdown

By Krystal Hu and Medha Singh

May 21 (Reuters) – Wall Street ended on a mixed basis on Friday, with inflation fears looming at the end of a volatile trading week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose with help from Boeing, which surged as industry sources said the aircraft manufacturer made preliminary plans to increase production of the 737 MAX to 42 jets per month on fall 2022.

Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, have also raised the Dow Jones.

On the S&P 500, it’s financial and energy related to the economy that provide the biggest boost.

IHS Markit data showed US business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of unfinished work mount as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.75 points, or 0.37%, to 34,208.9, the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.07%, to 4,156.08 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 64.75 points, or 0.48%, to 13,470.99.

After a three-day slump, major Wall Street indices gained ground on Thursday after data showed the fewest weekly jobless claims in the United States since the pandemic recession in 2020, indicating a labor market recovery.

“Everyone is grappling with the timing and magnitude of the COVID recovery. Inflation fears have really been sparked by some of these positive economic reports,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

Despite Friday’s weakness, the Nasdaq is set to break a four-week losing streak as investors this week reverted to tech-linked mega-cap stocks, which have recently been hit hardest by concerns. linked to inflation.

“Investors need to change their mindset and understand that technology is going to be a longer trade now. They are unlikely to see 20% appear at Apple in the next few months,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer. at Defiance ETFs. .

Bitcoin fell after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said his government was going to crack down on virtual currency mining and trading activities. Shares related to cryptocurrency Coinbase Global, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings fell.

Ford Motor Co recorded its biggest single-day gain since December after announcing on Thursday its intention to form a U.S. battery joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to support the deployment of its electric vehicles, confirming a Reuters report earlier.

Nvidia Corp added after announcing a four-for-one stock split as it seeks to make its stock cheaper for investors.

VF Corp collapsed after quarterly earnings for parents of Vans and The North Face fell below estimates.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 108 new highs and 24 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

