American journalist Barrett Brown arrested for agitation in Britain | London





American journalist Barrett Brown was arrested and detained in the UK for exceeding his visa, holding a protest flag called’Kill Cops’ and arrested on charges of public order and agitation related to his role.

Police arrested Brown on a canal boat anchored in eastern London on Monday, where he lived with an English woman for several months. He was interviewed and released on bail the next day, but was immediately detained by immigration authorities.

Brown told the Guardian that he would apply for asylum in England.

Considered a spokesperson for the anonymous hacking movement, he claimed that Brown played a key role in sharing a series of talks about expanding the role of privacy contractors.

In 2012, when the FBI raided Browns’ home in Texas while investigating a hack targeting a company, Stratfor, he was arrested and prosecuted on 12 federal charges.

He was denied bail and was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for charges including blackmailing FBI agents in 2015. He was released at the end of 2016.

He and his supporters claimed he was targeted because of his journalistic work. In 2014, Reporters Without Borders prosecuted Browns for the U.S. down 13 places in the press freedom rankings.

Brown said he has been in England since November. His profile in London grew when he was photographed without a mask in protest against a new crime bill last month. He read police murders throughout the march, but was holding one side of a two-part banner rearranged at the closing rally.

When photos began to spread online, commentators erroneously accused Brown of being a police agent provocateur. In the tweet, right-wing reporter Andy Ng identified Brown as #antifa-linked. There was a story in the Sunday Times.

Brown spoke with the Guardian on Friday at the Brookhouse Immigration Center near Gatwick Airport, 28 miles south of London, saying the two offenses he allegedly arrested were related to the banner.

He appeared at Bow Locks on the River Lea in the eastern part of the city on Monday after police left for a coronavirus vaccine appointment by police.

Brown said he plans to apply for asylum in Britain for being persecuted in the United States for his journalism.

The asylum case, he said, was something I had been thinking about for months. Because I am no longer confident in America’s ability to properly handle me than last time.

Brown was convinced that despite the fact that the US was whitelisted for deportation, there was enough evidence to file for asylum. This means that those who will be deported do not need to be protected by international law.

Guardian understands that Brown has hired the London law firm ITN Solicitors to represent him in criminal cases and immigration proceedings.

The Guardian spoke with Brown in April. He said he came to the UK via Antigua in November after facing US pressure on media and activism. He was arrested by a U.S. sheriff after an interview with Vice magazine, and mentioned that among the reasons for leaving, he made a bomb threat to the magazine he was writing.

Brown clearly says America isn’t really where I can run it.

Since arriving in the UK, Brown has launched several activist projects, including restarting Project PM, a crowdsourcing investigation of a private intelligence company that was at the center of the US prosecution.

Late on Friday, Brown called the Guardian and said he had been released on bail. Metropolitan police did not immediately find a record of his arrest.

