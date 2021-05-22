US wary of reports that Boko Haram leader is dead | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The United States is not prepared to declare the leader of Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram dead, despite reports from the region of his disappearance.

“The United States has not yet been able to independently verify this information and continues to monitor the situation,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told VOA on Friday when asked about the fate of the government. longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

Reports that Shekau was dead first surfaced on social media earlier this week claiming that he died in a confrontation with fighters from the rival Islamic State-West Africa terrorist group in Sambisa Forest in northeastern Nigeria, known to be Shekau’s base of operations.

A poster advertising the search for Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is pasted on a wall in the village of Baga on the outskirts of Maiduguri in northeastern Borno state, Nigeria, on May 13, 2013.

According to some accounts, Shekau committed suicide, either by shooting himself or detonating a suicide vest after being captured and called upon to pledge allegiance to the ISIS terrorist group.

A Nigerian military spokesperson told media on Friday that the military was investigating the reports, but many officials and analysts were suspicious, citing the number of times Shekau was allegedly killed, to be alive some days later.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said separately that he was also working to confirm the information, noting that if this were true, “the death of one of the most violent terrorists in African history would be a development positive”.

But the official warned that Shekau’s death alone would not be cause for celebration.

“Even though Shekau was killed, terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson told VOA. “Boko Haram is not the only terrorist group operating in the region.”

Shekau has led Boko Haram since 2009 and is blamed for orchestrating a campaign of terror that has killed more than 30,000 people and forced millions more to flee their homes. Under Shekau’s leadership, the group gained additional notoriety for the 2014 abduction of around 300 schoolgirls from Chibok, Nigeria.

The United States named Shekau as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2012 and offered a reward of up to $ 7 million for information leading to his capture.

But despite being the target of multiple counterterrorism operations, Shekau has remained elusive and, according to recent intelligence assessments, still commands around 1,500 to 2,000 fighters across Nigeria and Cameroon.

However, Boko Haram is increasingly challenged by IS-West Africa. The group was formed by fighters who separated from Shekau about five years ago and numbers around 3,500 fighters in Nigeria and neighboring countries.

Intelligence provided to the United Nations by member states has warned that IS-West Africa has recently strengthened its relations with IS leaders in Iraq and Syria.

There have also been indications that IS-West Africa has tried to supplant Boko Haram.

“ISWA had made a play to expand into Sambisa Forest, the base of Shekau,” Emily Estelle, research director at the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project, told VOA, using the acronym. by IS-West Africa.

“This meant that ISWA had reached a point where it felt strong enough to ultimately subordinate Shekau’s branch,” she said.

