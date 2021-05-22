Carrier Strike Group Begins 7 Months Of Virgin Deployment





The seven-month global deployment will extend through the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans to the Indo-Pacific, interacting with more than a fifth of the world’s countries.

Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Britain in one generation with the greatest concentration of six British Navy ships, British Navy submarines, US Navy destroyers, and Dutch frigates.

Her Majesty’s Majesty this morning visited a ship named after her, commissioned in 2017, and wished her good luck meeting her crew before the aircraft carrier set sail from Portsmouth, which would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of those who visited Queen Elizabeth ahead of her departure, and on Friday, Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, First Sirod, Admiral Tony Lada Keane, Chief of Staff of Aviation and Air Force Secretary Mike Wigston joined. deck.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The British Carrier Strike Group sets sail today to write the British name in the next chapter of history. A truly global UK will go forward to meet the challenges of tomorrow, cooperate with friends to uphold our shared values ​​and rule-based international order.

This arrangement shows that we are stronger on our own, but stronger with our allies. I would like to join the crew of the Carrier Strike Group wishing you all the success in leaving this truly historic endeavor.

To predict the UK’s global influence and influence, the Carrier Strike Group will engage with over 40 countries during its 26,000 nautical nautical mile global tour, and will conduct more than 70 engagements, trainings and operations with allies and partners.

As explained in a recently published Defense Command document, the Carrier Strike Group demonstrates the UK’s commitment to tackle future threats with its international partners and seize new opportunities for the global UK.

Emphasizing the UK-led role in NATO, the Carrier Strike Group will take part in NATO’s training of unwavering defenders in the future. The Strike Group will also support allied operations Sea Guardian and marine security operations in the Black Sea.

In cooperation with another major NATO alliance, the Carrier Strike Group will join the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle during the operation of dual aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean.

In the Indo-Pacific region, Carrier Strike Group will visit India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to strengthen UK security relations, strengthen political ties, and support UK export and international trade agendas.

Elements of the Carrier Strike Group will participate in the Bersama Lima practice to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the five major defense agreements between Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

The next chapter in the UK Carrier Strike feature

Deployment is primarily focused on recreating the UK’s Carrier Strike capabilities on a 10-year journey into the next chapter.

Since the Prime Minister’s announcement in November that he will increase defense funding by over 24 billion over the next four years, our troops can cope with the threats of the future.

The Strike Group’s state-of-the-art platform is professionally operated by 3,700 personnel from the British, American and Dutch armies, including the British Marine Corps Commando.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful surface ship in the history of the British Navy. In a real success story of British industry, she was built by over 10,000 casts, including more than 800 apprentices, in six shipyards from the Clyde basin to the docks of the Torridge River.

Joining her consisted of Type 45 destroyers, HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, Royal Fleet Auxiliarys RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring.

The US Navy destroyer USS Sullivans and the Royal Dutch Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen are fully integrated during deployment.

The aircraft carrier flight deck contains 18 state-of-the-art F-35B high-speed jets operated by the RAF and the British Navy’s 617 Joint Squadron, as well as the U.S. Marines, the largest of the fifth-generation Lightning jets in the Marine Corps. Four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters operating with jets, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters have the highest number of helicopters assigned to a single British task group in 10 years.

Admiral Steve Moorehouse, commander of the British aircraft carrier Strike Group, said:

As the Carrier Strike Group heads out to sea, a new phase opens in the UK’s maritime renaissance. Years of practice and more than 10 years of preparation are complete. HMS Queen Elizabeth, her escorts and aircraft will now begin the most important peacetime deployment of a generation.

It is a privilege of my career to lead 3,700 sailors, aviators, and marines from England, the United States and the Netherlands over the next seven and a half months. On their behalf, I am grateful to everyone in the government, military and industry for working hard to bring us to the starting line and for continuing to support us even when we were not there. Most importantly, I want to thank my family. I am sure these young people will make you proud.

