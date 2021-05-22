[WATCH] Milo Ventimiglia on the making of “ This Is Us ” – Behind the lens – Deadline





Milo Ventimiglia has completed his fifth season as Jack Pearson in NBC’s best scripted series, This Is Us, and he is now looking forward to filming the sixth and final 18-episode season, which is set to debut mid-season early. from 2022. He’s joining me for this week’s episode of my Deadline Behind the Lens video series – not really talking about his work in front of the camera but rather behind it. Ventimiglia’s second directorial effort for the show just aired on Tuesday and is now available anytime on NBC.com.

His latest foray into the director’s chair follows an episode he directed for Season 4 – proof, he tells me, that he didn’t have to screw it up the first time around. In fact, Ventimiglia has been active in directing with his own production company, and especially in the production of many projects since the creation of Divide Pictures in 2003, so getting behind the camera is nothing new, but it is something. something that fascinates him as much as his acting career, which continues at top speed. In fact, he started doing things by doing interstitial programming spots and progressed from that valuable experience.

NBC

Ventimiglia talks about the logistics of filming the series with all Covid precautions in place, as well as the need to pick an episode he wasn’t heavily involved in as an actor. Playing Jack, the deceased father in all contemporary scenes of the decades-long series, the opportunity to direct gives him the rare opportunity to be on set with the actors who play the adult versions of the children of Jack includes Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), but he says he still treats him like he’s a “guest” on their set.

This fifth episode of the season is titled “Jerry 2.0,” and the 1996 film Jerry Maguire features prominently in contemporary and flashback scenes, including the opening sequence, which is the only part of the episode in which Jack actually appears. Because it relies on the use of clips from the film, the producers had to get permission from star Tom Cruise and director Cameron Crowe, and Ventimiglia explains how this process went until production began. Our conversation begins with a discussion of plans for the show’s ending next season (and maybe another TIU directing gig?), So to watch just click the link above and travel behind it. goal with Milo Ventimiglia.

