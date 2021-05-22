10 self-catering accommodations for semi-annual holidays in the UK | UK holidays





Swiss Cottage, Staffordshire

Alrewas is a town of roses growing over white walls, and candlelit pubs offer a nice old-fashioned pint. Just steps from the canal, this timber-framed cottage features a patio with wrought iron chairs. Not to mention a touching history, the National Memorial Aboretum, with its sensational amusement gardens, Children’s Woods, and the Stickman Trail, spans 150 acres. Arboretum launched a new free augmented reality app in March, and an outdoor escape challenge will take place on May 29th. The Drayton Manor Theme Park and Tamworth Snowdome are both within a 20-minute drive and a 30-minute drive to the reopened Boscobel House after a major upgrade. In addition to Victorian farms, interactive trails, and oak trees hidden by Charles II, there is also a new hide-and-seek theme playground. 4,969 people 7 nights from May 28th, welcomecottages.com

Ettrick Valley Yurts, Scottish Borders Ettrick Valley Yurts, Scotland. Photo: Undiscovered Scotland https://www.undiscoveredscotland.co.uk/

It’s an hour’s drive from Edinburgh (less than two hours from Glasgow), but this is a wild, winding country with lakes and waterfalls. Scottish schools have longer weekends rather than full summer half, but some of these yurts are (currently) free around the start of the early Scottish summer horses (and for English and Welsh half). Decorated with embroidered patchwork, solar lamps and fairy lights, this room is set amongst looming hills and sheep fields under a star-filled night sky. The price includes bedding, the woodburner is turned on before arrival, and each yurt has its own stove. Close to the oldest residential homes in the countryside on the beautiful grounds of Traquair, the oldest mountain maze in Scotland. During high season, sleep 330 to 6 people over two nights a week, ettrickvalleyyurts.co.uk

St. Patrick’s legendary home, Road Slair Cottage in Antrim County, Slemish Mountain

Just 45 minutes’ drive from Belfast and 20 minutes from the beautiful Antrim coast, this cozy white cottage is in the countryside covered with amazingly green cattle parsley and features high wooden ceilings, a log-burning stove and a farmhouse kitchen. It has two double bedrooms, making it not suitable for all families, but the location is perfect for climbing the rocky Slemish Mountains, where St Patrick is known to have livestock, and exploring the nearby forests, glens, and waterfalls. The volunteer-run Broughshane Bird Sanctuary is miles along the way and is a great time to spot fluffy swans and cubs. Nearby Ballymena’s Millside Gracheill restaurant serves children’s meals and salted caramel apple pies, and the River Room (with 3 AA Rosettes and 1 Michelin’s thumb) still has weird slots for dinner (advance reservation, galgorm.com/). River room). 4,575 people in 7 days from 29 May, sykescottages.co.uk

Champing by Holme Lacy (camping in an old church). Photo: Joseph John Casey

Some champing sites (camping in old churches) are available at least part of the half-year, and some have temporary special rates for children. Free until Friday, June 4th. It’s a late 13th-century sandstone beauty near the town of Holme Lacy, with stained glass, spooky tombs, and carved medieval stalls. Sleep in a camp bed (see photo above) and there is a seating area with fairy lights. Outside, the River Wye passes across the field with footpaths and views of the forested hills beyond. Kayaks and canoes can be rented at the Holme Lacy Bridge, and Hereford, with its chained Cathedral Library, is 8 km away. 51.50 per adult per night, per night under 16, champing.co.uk

Granary Cottage, Cotswolds Cottage is located next to the farm in the village of Brighton in E.

Molasses-colored Cotswold Cottages with slate floors, beams and wood burners are located next to a farm in the village of Ebrington. A few miles from the golden-stone Chipping Campden, the epic Cotswold Way long-distance route begins over the hills to Bath. You don’t have to cover the entire trail. Climb a mile from the cabin to Dovers Hill through the woods to enjoy views of the Cotswolds on a kite and picnic. The area is full of attractions, from model dinosaurs and soothing play at Honeybourne’s All Things Wild to the Arts and Crafts gardens at Hidecote Manor. 1,039 people, 4 days and 7 nights from May 28, Cottages.com

A caravan with hot tub, Isle of WightThe Lakes, is located on the edge of the island.

Lakes Rookley, a holiday destination with heated pools, playgrounds and acres of parks, added a nice caravan with a hot tub a few years ago. There are also decent kitchens, private decks, double rooms with en suite bathrooms and twin rooms for children. In nearby Karisbrook Castle, you can wander the walls to meet resident donkeys and watch banyan shows and stories, while nearby Godshill is home to miniature trains, pubs, cricket matches, and a miniature village with hundreds of bonsai trees. 6,536 people 4 nights from May 31st, hoseasons.co.uk

Log House, Outer Hebrides Lewis’ Calanais Standing Stone is older than Stonehenge. Photo: Pearl Bucknall / Alamy

Four miles from Stornoway’s cafés and castles on the Isle of Lewis, this recently built wooden hut is decorated with quirky and colorful décor, including Masai spears, neon pink curtains and bar stools, broad across long flat fields. There is a balcony with views to the bay. . Nearby is a white sandy beach with turquoise water (right light), and the mysterious Calanais Standing Stone, a 30-minute drive across the island, is older than Stonehenge. Hebrides on the west coast of Scotland is 100 miles long. Spot dolphins at CalMac Ferry on a 2-hour boat ride from Ullapool to Stornoway in the Highlands (make sure they’re running before booking). 6,729 people 5 nights from May 29th, lastminute-cottages.co.uk

The Old Dairy, Powys The Old Dairy: Cozy and neatly renovated. Photo: Carl Blank

This old farm building in the middle of the countryside has been renovated to be cozy and clean. With one double bed and one sofa bed, it can be a bit of squash for the family, but cows and deer with long horns outside make up for it. Book a 30-minute ride for younger kids on a quiet pony ride across the highlands of the Bryngwyn Riding Center, two miles away. A grassy mound of medieval mottes is down the road to Painscastle, and the book-filled Hay-on-Wye is eight miles away. 939 for 7 days from 28 May, 4 (pinch), Cottages.com

Longridge Glamping, Marlow, Buckinghamshire Camping at Longridge is a great base for Thames River adventures. Photo: Pitchup.com

This family-friendly riverside glamping site offers bell tents in the peaceful corner of the Longridge Activity Center (beds and bedding are provided for a fee), one mile across the River Thames from Marlows pubs, cafes and train stations. Salters Steamers take a boat trip, and the nine-mile-long Thames Path to Henley passes the Monastery, Locks, and Temple Island. The Henleys River & Rowing Museum is open daily during the half year on June 5th with an exhibition featuring Mr Benn Dress-Up Day and the patchwork elephant Elmer. There are also scenes from Wind in the Willows and outdoor smartphone trails. 2 nights 4, 220 people, pitchup.com

Carn-Gwyn, the Ken Pig Nature Reserve near Glamorgan Forskall is a 25-minute drive from Carn-Gwyn. Photo: Leighton Collins/Alamy

This pet-friendly place in the heart of the Welsh countryside is Walker Paradise. You can wander the fields behind the house, walk a few miles to a local pub, or hike through the forests and ancient hill fortresses over the hills of the 20 miles of Taff Ely Ridgeway. There are also good cycle trails nearby. The open plan annex has a garden with hills and sunset views. The huge sand dunes and migrating waterfowl in Kenfig National Nature Reserve are a 25-minute drive away. 4 people (double bedroom + sofa bed), 1,089 people 7 nights from 28 May, welcomecottages.com

All places were available when going to the press.

