Inside a British money-making factory where cash is still king





At the end of Essex’s dirty industrial complex is a distinctly unwelcome building that produces millions of bills every day, behind an electric door surrounded by a two-story barbed wire fence.

Since the 1950s, all pure tones have passed the high gates of this British factory, and despite the containment of the epidemic and the rapid increase in online retail, the site is increasing production.

In 2020, it manufactured more than 1.3 billion banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks around the world. This year, printing presses began operating every day, all day for the first time, to meet demand and perform operations in closed facilities elsewhere.

The press was busier than ever on rare visits to a 1950s double-hump building designed by the company behind the Sydney Opera House. Noisy activities expected the cash charm to end at last.

“At Covid, it seems counter-intuitive. [but] When a crisis occurs globally, the demand for cash increases,” said Clive Vacher, Chief Executive Officer of De La Rue, a 200-year-old FTSE 250 publicly traded company with a currency printing contract on the site. “Cash is still the dominant system in many countries around the world. The trading volume is increasing.”

According to BoE data, the total value of banknotes in circulation has increased as people appear to be using less cash but wanting to hold more.

In 2019, 23% of all payments were reduced to 60% 10 years ago using cash as people switched to debit cards and digital payments.

However, between 2005 and 2017, the value of banknotes in circulation doubled. BoE is a paradox that explains that people play a bigger role in cash as a store of value.

Covid hasn’t changed this trend, despite millions of people staying home and shutting down their businesses. The amount and value of cash withdrawn from the ATM network that Link supervises has declined by about 60% in March last year compared to the same period in 2019, and still about 40% through October. However, the number of banknotes in circulation reached a record high of £4.4 billion (about £76 billion) in July 2020.

The European Central Bank measured the same trend. The value of Euro banknotes in circulation at the end of 2020 was 1.4 trillion euros, an increase of 11% compared to 2019. The only time the growth rate rose was in the months following the Lehman Brothers collapse in September 2008. ECB said.

The BoE also noted that at one time only about a fifth of British banknotes are used for recorded domestic transactions. The rest is used for what the BoE calls the “shadow economy”, or a storehouse of wealth for individuals and foreign investors. ”— Cash service and crime. The British House of Representatives from the Public Accounting Commission said in last year’s report that more than £50 billion of cash was not accounted for.

According to De La Rue, all British banknotes are polymer-based and are one of the most technically difficult to produce banknotes in the world. Each note takes up to 6 weeks to create © Charlie Bibby/FTComfort in cash.

De La Rue offers more services than British banks on the Debden site, offers jobs to more than 30 central banks planned this year, and often targets countries where e-commerce is less developed than the UK.

The company estimates that there are 620 billion bills in circulation worldwide, with an estimated 170 billion bills printed each year. About 19 billion copies are printed commercially, with De La Rue having the largest share with 7 billion.

“People are withdrawing more cash around the world,” said Nikki Strickland, head of product marketing at De La. regret.

She pointed out the growth in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, where “cash plays a fundamental role in enabling billions of people to transact.”

De La Rue is particularly active in moving banks from paper to polymer banknotes. It is one of the only two companies to supply polymer substrates, and is the only polymer supplier to print banknotes, and is doubling its production capacity in this area in 2021.

Polymers are harder and more difficult to forge as they can add additional functionality. All British banknotes are now polymer based. According to De La Rue, Sterling produces some of the most technologically difficult banknotes in the world.

Each note can take up to 6 weeks to be written on the Debden site. At the beginning of the process, massive rolls of unmarked polymer-based substrate sheets are fed to the press, and at the other end bundles of £10 and £20 bills are guillotined and transported to trolleys on a conveyor belt and to the vault on the line. The side of the central area of ​​the cave.

In the middle, there are 5 different processes for layering on your artwork, along with a security thread and holographic foil. The queen’s head is drawn in ink somewhere in the middle. Most of the process is automated.

The queen’s head is inked in the middle through 5 processes layering artwork, security thread and holographic foil. © Charlie Bibby / FT

Security is, of course, strict. Kidnapping is an employee’s risk, and theft is a concern. This means that after background security checks for visitors, workers must be regularly on-site through multiple gates and strict hospitalization rules must be followed. All notes are counted every night.

When British banknotes are printed, they are sold to banknote distribution plan members to benefit from the BoE.

It is then supplied to banks, ATM operators and merchants. Excess memos are recycled, so they are used multiple times without the need to increase the overall number.

Back from crisis

In recent months, De La Rue has signed close to two-thirds of polymers contracts in the UK for £5 and £10 and is preparing for a new £50 launch featuring Alan Turing next month.

Twenty pounds are the most popular bills. It is called “working horse” as Vacher calls it. He questiones whether inflation will slowly become popular as a trading instrument for the new £50.

Making money again proves the company’s making money, and last year warned that it is at risk of collapse due to high debt and reduced profits. De La Rue’s future fears were sparked by the write-off of £18 million in the bad debts of the Venezuelan Central Bank and the loss of contracts with French rivals for British passports.

The new CEO’s cost-cutting turn-round plan has begun to pay off. In the April statement, De La Rue said the fiscal year’s operating profit will reach the highest level of the expected range.

However, despite the hustle and bustle of the Debden warehouse, there are concerns that the long-term popularity of cash is declining in developed countries.

Last year’s BoE survey predicted that a third of consumers would make more non-cash payments. Retailers have said cash payments will recover after the pandemic, but few expect them to return to pre-Corona 19 levels.

In a report on the cash paradox, the BoE said, “Covid could ultimately have a longer lasting impact on cash than electronic payments.

De La Rue has a deal close to two-thirds of the UK’s polymer £5 and £10 bills. © Charlie Bibby / FT

When the cash starts to run out, it can fall sharply. In Sweden, cash payments have decreased by 4/5 in the 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis. According to a separate BoE report in 2019, “the UK could be behind four to six years”.

Digital currency could be another problem for De La Rue. The BoE said last month it is investigating whether a central bank-backed version is viable.

Vacher said the company is considering developing its own digital currency technology to run alongside more traditional moneymaking.

“We haven’t made a big investment in central bank digital currency yet. We are looking for the right time to do it. We can move in that field.”

If so, the Debden plant may not always be as busy as it is now.

