How US activists are trying to stop Australia’s kangaroo slaughter

If not, the cockies will blow them up, Mr White said, using a slang term for small farmers. They won’t stop.

Ultimately, the argument over Australia’s kangaroo industry has always been only partly about cruelty and only partly about animals. It is more viscerally a question of determining the values ​​which govern.

For Mr. Pacelle, professional hunters in Australia justify damage to wildlife to be paid. For Professor Wilson, animal rights activists engage in imperialism that imposes their sensitivity on others.

The case against the kangaroo trade brings with it a sense of rectitude that transcends borders. Defense is provincial; it is less moral than pragmatic. And what is clear, at least in the Queensland outback, is that while distance can offer perspective, it can also overlook facts and oversimplify complicated truths.

The fires that sparked calls for regulation last year, for example, were concentrated in New South Wales, hundreds of miles from where Mr White hunts. In his state of Queensland, survey data from earlier this year places the kangaroo population for the three species that are harvested at 16.7 million, far from endangered.

Leslie Mickelbourgh, chief executive of Warroo Game Meats, said the football boot campaign was also a gimmick. Although neither the government nor the industry breaks down exports or total revenues by product, Mr Mickelbourgh said Surat’s kangaroos are mainly used for meat. Animals are increasingly seen as a more ethical alternative to beef and lamb because kangaroos do not contribute to climate change by spitting out methane and because they are harvested from their habitat.

Critics of the industry, Mickelbourgh said, do not understand our country.

He was sitting in an office near the photos of his father, the founder of the company, with giant piles of kangaroo skins. Mr. White, who accidentally stopped by, was sitting in a chair next to a banner that read “think local”.

