Martin Lewis said that millions of British couples owe 1000 people, but they don’t realize it.





Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has urged millions of couples in the UK to make sure they owe up to 1000 people from HMRC.

People who are married or in a domestic relationship can apply for up to 250 tax cuts per year, which can be traced back to 2017.

So, if you fall into one of these categories and haven’t charged your marriage tax allowance since 2017, you could be in debt of up to 1,000 people.

Financial reporter explained the special edition of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live: “If you are a married couple or are in a domestic relationship (not common law), cohabitation doesn’t matter and one of you is a non-taxpayer., the other is a basic 20% taxpayer, and this person pays 10% of the tax-free allowance to another. You can give it to someone.

“I apply online at GOV.Uk and it’s worth about $250 this year, but it can be traced back to four years ago. I do it with a check in the last few years, and this year with a tax code change. It’s very profitable, and it’s over a million. People who don’t claim it.”

How Does the Marriage Tax Allowance Work?

If one partner earns less than his personal allowance (2021/22 tax year 12,570) and the other is a base rate taxpayer (income 12,571 to 43,662), a low income earner may transfer 10% of his personal allowance to a higher person. Reduce tax bills for and high-income earners.

According to the Daily Records, this transfer means that partners with higher incomes now receive higher personal benefits and pay less taxes on their gross income.

To learn more about and claim marriage benefits, visit GOV.UK.

