US scientists study heat stress in utero in pigs





Pregnant sows suffering from heat stress may predispose unborn piglets to health complications and reduced performance later in life, according to an American study.

This so-called heat stress in utero can also hypersensitize the immune system of piglets, potentially doing more harm than good to young animals, a team of American researchers, made up of scientists from the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), has found. Purdue University, the University of Missouri and the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education. The team published an article on this research which was published by the peer-reviewed Journal of Animal Science in late 2020.

Cooling down: A pregnant sow reaches out for the pacifier on a farm in North Carolina. – Photo: Vincent ter Beek

Pigs have an inability to sweat

A recent press release on the ARS website explained in detail that pigs are more susceptible to heat stress due to their inability to sweat. This puts them at increased risk for health and production problems.

Research has shown that pigs subjected to heat stress during gestation can predispose their offspring to complications later in life that can lead to decreased performance, including efficient feed use, growth rate and, in turn, ultimately, pork production. However, less is known about how this heat stress affects the innate immunity of their offspring, or the frontline defense against pathogenic bacteria and other pathogens, noted Jay S. Johnson, an animal specialist at ARS, in the press release.

Animal Care and Welfare Guidelines

Following established guidelines for animal care and welfare, the team assessed 2 groups of piglets. The news article explained that the first first group consisted of 16 piglets born to dams exposed to stressful temperature cycles ranging from 26 to 36 ° C (or 79 to 97 ° F) during the first half of the pregnancy. The second group of 16 were born to mothers exposed to a comfortable temperature of 18 ° C (or 64 ° F).

The researchers then simulated a pathogenic attack on the piglets using lipopolysaccharide, a molecule found in the cell walls of certain bacteria. Blood samples were taken to monitor certain markers of the innate immune response of piglets, including glucose, insulin, unesterified fatty acids, cortisol (a stress hormone) and cytokines (markers of inflammation. ). These, as well as the number of white blood cells, were compared to a group of piglets without lipopolysaccharide used as a control.

Among their findings, the researchers observed:

The core body temperatures of the heat-stressed and unstressed piglets in utero given the lipopolysaccharide were about the same. However, in utero, heat-stressed piglets exhibited higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol. These same piglets also had higher cytokin levels in response to lipopolysaccharide challenge, which provided evidence of a hypersensitive immune response. Researchers fear this translates to an increased risk of pain, infection, organ failure and other complications in these piglets in real production systems.

Dr Johnson said their research dovetailed with growing concern about the potential impacts of global climate change on the welfare and management of pigs, especially in regions of the world prone to frequent droughts and heat waves. or extended.

Genomic approach to the effects of heat stress in utero

With support from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA, the team is also taking a genomic approach to prevent the effects of heat stress in utero on piglets. It is particularly interesting to use genomic markers to mark traits for better heat tolerance in sows used for breeding.

To achieve this goal, we are partnering with 2 major pig farming companies, Johnson said in the press release. We hope that the completion of this project will provide pork producers with a cost effective strategy to reduce the negative impact of in utero heat stress on pigs in the United States and around the world.

The Journal of Animal Science publication was edited by Jay S. Johnson, Jeremy N. Marchant-Forde and Donald C. Lay, Jr, USDA-ARS, West Lafayette, IN, USA; Jacob M. Maskal, Alan W. Duttlinger, Kouassi R. Kpodo, Christopher J. Byrd and Brian T. Richert, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA; Betty R. McConn, Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, Oak Ridge, TN, USA; Shelbi D. Perry, Tim J. Safranski and Matthew C. Lucy, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA.

