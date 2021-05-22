The naivety of trade with Australia could expose the UK | International trade





Agriculture is the tail that shakes dogs in all trade negotiations. Agriculture may be worth less than 1% of GDP in the UK and Germany and less than 2% in France and Italy, but the emotional connection with food becomes an important topic when negotiators reach negotiations.

According to the latest World Bank data, this sector only contributed 3.3% to world GDP, and Australia has a controversial and secret conversation with the UK over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), accounting for 2.1% of GDP in 2018. However, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan put agriculture first and foremost by insisting that all transactions with the UK should be handled by an agreement without tariffs and quotas.

On Friday he seemed to be successful with his hard line. Sun reported that Boris Johnson told his cabinet colleagues that he should agree with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to outline the FTA after inviting him to the G7 summit in Cornwall next month.

An internal cabinet committee overseeing trade issues has proposed a compromise in the UK, which will delay the overall effect of tariff and quotaless trade in agriculture for 15 years, Sun said. I didn’t mention No 10 or the trade department.

One of the awards noted by British Trade Minister Liz Truss is a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade agreement between 11 countries on the Pacific coast including Japan, Vietnam and Singapore. Australia, Canada and Chile.

The CPTPP text consists of 30 chapters covering tariffs, intellectual property rights, e-commerce rules, employment and environmental standards, dispute resolution and many other aspects of global trade for goods and services. Participating in a partnership requires complex negotiations.

Dealing with Australia doesn’t matter in itself. Truss explains why this has increased the UK economy by only 500 million or 0.02% of its GDP figure in 15 years, which explains why most economists agree with what trade is happening in nearby countries. Cultural ties. Despite Brexit, nearly 50% of trade remains with the EU, and the United States is the single largest destination for British goods.

But what Truss wants is to develop a template that can be reused in talks with Australia with CPTPP, South Africa, Brazil and her main trader the United States.

Worrying that the Truss would lose the CPTPP negotiations and admitting that British industry does not need protection in its dealings with Australia, fearing all the other countries approaching and the many Tory and Labor lawmakers who are worried is to deal with these countries. It is the prospect of constant competition.

Not only will the inefficient sheep farms be wiped out by cheap foreign imports, but the steel industry and other companies hiding behind EU-negotiated protective tariffs and quotas will also be overthrown in the weeks before and after that when the UK was still a member. Brexit.

The worry is that Liz Truss will continue to burn the Brexit flame and, in a hurry to put the trade story on track, all UK will be in a hurry to sign a deal waiving leverage in future deals with other, far more important countries. One Labor Party lawmaker said.

The government think tank institute said the UK lacked the information it needed to negotiate a deal after 40 years of not collecting trade data. I think the Trusss team is desperately lacking in preparation for conversations with countries that want to see such data.

Truss argues that the UK has a duty-free deal with the EU and this should be a template. However, the UK is competing fairly with other EU countries after 40 years of convergence. Not in other countries. Like Americans, Australians use growth hormone in cattle, which are banned in the EU and UK.

It is also unclear whether the founder members of the CPTPP will allow block votes if the UK becomes a member. If the blocking vote is denied, the United States can join and negotiate a change that Britain has no power to stop. Environmental and anti-poverty activists fear that major U.S. companies that are not hindered by UK regulations will be able to access the UK through large backdoors without tariffs or quotas.

Shadow sales secretary Labors Emily Thornberry asked the government why its trade policy was based on joining the CPTPP. In April, she fired more than 235 questions from Truss in a letter and urged the government to resume pre-Brexit public consultations on trade so that we can all make our remarks.

Future scoping documents will specify the conditions for admission to CPTPP. It is not yet clear whether Truss will use it to provide some answers.

