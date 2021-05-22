AstraZeneca President, UK Secures’Priority’ Access to Coronavirus Vaccine – POLITICO





Britain has received priority over the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine, Astra Zeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot said, defending the jab and “there is a future.”

Soriot told the Financial Times that it was guaranteed a priority supply as part of a return on investment agreement with Oxford University, where the UK government developed the vaccine. Soriot said the deal was closed before AstraZeneca worked with the university to manufacture the jab and distribute it to the international market.

Of course, it’s not free to do this as a government, he said. What you want and being fair enough come first.

AstraZeneca is trapped in a legal dispute with the European Commission accusing a UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company of violating its purchase agreement with the EU for failing to keep its vaccine delivery promise. AstraZeneca plans to supply only one-third of the 300 million capacity it had to supply to the EU by the end of June, which caused tensions as the UK was not in short supply.

Sori Ott’s approval of preferential treatment for the UK differs from his previous statements, including in January saying that differences in supply to the UK and the European Union could be accounted for. This is because London signed a contract with AstraZeneca three months before Brussels. The UK contract is officially on August 28, the day after the EU contract.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock hinted at preferential treatment to Britain in March. [the EU] We enter into best-of-breed contracts and exclusive contracts with vaccine manufacturers.

AstraZeneca jab is gaining low popularity in Europe compared to vaccines such as BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna, following controversy over delivery and reports of low blood clots and low efficiency.

However, Soriot defended the bullet, claiming it had the same efficiency as the BioNTech/Pfizer jab in a new study. He said his company’s vaccine was slightly less effective against the new and aggressive strains of the Indian coronavirus. They are opposed to the UK strain virus and added that new booster injections for the new strain currently being developed have performed well in animal studies.

Regarding EU legal action against AstraZeneca, Soriot said: “You can see that the glass is half empty. It delivered less than we expected to offer in Europe. You can see that the glass was half full. It delivered more than 400 million times. [worldwide] We have saved tens of thousands of lives.

The representative of the French company added: I am European, so I love Europe. Don’t get me wrong, but after all, Europe is a part of the world, not the whole world. And since there are actually so many countries that want this vaccine, this vaccine has a future.

Soriot hoped it would do a good job for the world by selling the AstraZeneca vaccine at a non-profit price, more than six times cheaper than the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, but claimed that the plan was halted due to “bad luck”. And “People are misunderstanding.”

Soriot has criticized “traumatic” attacks against the company over the past few months. People are doing their best. They are just trying to produce vaccines to save lives. It’s that simple. And if you get criticized every day, he said that sometimes the fair criticism by armchair generals who have opinions on everything is really discouraging.

