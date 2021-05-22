Britain was able to avoid a lockdown with’competent officers’.





Dominic Cummings, former chief advisor to Boris Johnson, argued that all lockdowns would have been avoided if Britain had properly planned for the epidemic.

Cummings released another series of tweets on Saturday that revealed that Britain was not seriously prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. This compared the plan to “AWOL / Disaster”.

He also said that herd immunity was part of the government’s strategy when the government pandemic broke out before it was scrapped on March 9 and was later replaced by closure in the face of soaring cases and high mortality.

He also argued that he would have lied when Health Minister Matt Hancock tweeted to journalists that “herd immunity until September” was an official plan in literally every document/graph, saying that the cattle immunization strategy “was not the plan”. did. Until discarded / meetings *”.

Cummings also claims that Britain should have mass-tested millions of people by September of last year, and not doing so is unnecessary and cost thousands of lives.

It was the latest in a series of tweets before he appeared on Congress’s Health and Social Work Committee and Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday.

He criticized the Johnson government and his ministers, as well as the former government and British public health for not having an adequate plan in place.

Mr Cummings said: If we had the proper preparation and competent personnel, we would probably have avoided blockade 1. Obviously, containment 2 and 3 were not needed.

He added: The plan was AWOL/disaster and everything was delayed due to a terrible decision, so lock 1 was needed.

Mr Cummings tweeted that’Herd immunity by Sep’ was literally the official plan in every document/graph/meeting. In week 9/3, No10 informed several people that the official plan would lead to catastrophe. Then it was replaced by plan B.

Britain’s response to the epidemic has been widely criticized. The virus has killed more than 127,000 people in the UK so far.

A former No 10 advisor said Downing Street should have acted much faster and decisively once it became clear that containment was needed.

He tweeted: Obv they are destructive. However, if you have to do it, the alternative is that 100 out of 1000 are choked and there is no NHS for everyone else and the economy.[omy] Earlier/harder is better for health and economy because everyone is hiding in fear[omy].

Cummings’ critics will point out that he was at the heart of the government when deciding whether and when to introduce the type of containment that first took effect on March 16, 2020. All unnecessary social contacts should be stopped.

