Thousands of Work-related Covid Deaths Not Reported in UK | Corona virus





A new study suggests that businesses may report significantly fewer work-related Covid deaths to government safety surveillance teams.

Future analysis by TUC found that employers have notified the Health and Safety Officer of 387 work-related Covid deaths since April 2020, even though the Statistical Office has confirmed the working age of 15,263 Covid deaths during the same period.

Shelly Asquith, TUC Health and Safety Officer, said it was unbelievable that only 2.5% of working-age covid deaths were due to occupational exposure. We believe employers are underreporting the number of people who died after catching Covid at work.

While there were 3,872 Covid outbreaks in the workplace and 4,253 outbreaks in the educational setting, none of the employers were charged with violating Covid rules.

Asquith said low-level reporting has put workers at risk by preventing inspectors from intervening in unsafe workplaces, which could be life-threatening again in the future. This happens as millions of employees return to work as concerns over the growing infectiousness of the first Covid strain found in India, which is rapidly spreading in parts of the UK, is growing.

According to ONS, more than 600 transport and storage workers died from the virus last year, but only 10 people died in the sector. About 140 people who worked in schools, colleges and universities died last year, but employers reported that only 9 people died on HSE.

Corona cases likely to occur due to workplace exposure should be reported to HSE. However, the government’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Swansea reported only one case during the most infectious workplace outbreak, and more than 600 employees tested positive. DVLA said it always followed the HSE guidelines.

Employers are required to report work-related Covid cases and deaths within 10 days. However, unions believe that these legal requirements are routinely wrong because companies can decide for themselves whether the infection has occurred inside or outside of their business.

Asquith, who conducted the study, added that most of these deaths occurred during the blockade when the hospitality industry closed. Since work was the main place where people mix at the time, it is likely that most of those deaths were work-related, she added.

An HSE spokesman said the difference in these numbers was due to the requirements of the Injury, Illness and Risk Occurrence Regulation (Riddor) reporting. Given the prevalence of Covid in the general population, this is of course difficult.

The spokesman added that HSE has stepped up guidance for employers on reporting cases during the epidemic.

