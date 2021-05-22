Spain lifts UK travel restrictions-1 in 5 of us plan to travel abroad this summer





International travel began on Monday with flights departing to the green list countries, including Portugal and Iceland.

Now Spain has said it will welcome British travelers without a negative PCR test starting next Monday, despite being still on the UK’s amber list.

Some of us are happy with our UK staying, but research shows that despite travel restrictions, 1 in 5 British people plan to book and travel abroad this summer.

In general, vacationers heading to Spain for the summer sun will be delighted to see the news. However, the country is still on the UK’s list of pumpkins, so you’ll have to quarantine for 10 days when you return.

However, Spain took first place as the most popular holiday destination when things returned to normal. According to a survey by L3Harris Airline Academy, nearly a fifth (19%) of UK vacationers book vacations in Spain, followed by the United States, Greece and Italy.

A survey commissioned to measure how people feel about air travel and the impact this will have on pilot demand shows that more than half of UK adults have booked or are considering a vacation abroad, and 1 in 5 travel within 3 months.

Ahead of the interest and the trip to the Spanish government, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We were clear that people shouldn’t travel to the pumpkin list. [nations] For the holidays. Our advice has not changed. We will continue to review the green list and add countries if possible. “

However, industry insiders see the news and statistics as positive: “It’s encouraging that people across the UK have booked or are considering making a flight in the coming months,” said Robin Glover-Faure, Vice President of. L3Harris. “It has been a tough year for everyone, but there is light at the end of the tunnel in the aviation industry.”

Two weeks ago, Transport Minister Grant Shapps’passed through the roof’ when British travelers unveiled details of where they can book vacations for Portugal.

Portugal has been added to the green list along with other countries including Gibraltar, Singapore and Israel. This means British travelers can get around there without quarantine.

