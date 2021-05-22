US PGA Championship 2021: Day Three Live! | sport





It’s moving day! This is what the 103rd PGA Championship looked like halfway through

-5: Mickelson, Oosthuizen-4: Koepka-3: Grace, Bezuidenhout, Matsuyama-2: Conners, Woodland, Streelman, Im, Casey-1: Hoffman, DeChambeau, Kokrak, Laird, Niemann, Higgs, WerenskiE: Hovland, Bradley , Lowry, Poulter, Fitzpatrick, Harrington + 1: Morikawa, Westwood, Lewis, Zalatoris, Watson, Smith, Van Tonder

here are some of the big names who fell short this weekend … Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Xander Sc Chaudele, Kim Si-woo, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Champ and – perhaps no surprise, but miss it, and he led for about two minutes Thursday morning – 1991 champion John Daly.

and here are the starting times of the third round. Lots of early bands are out already, so nice to hear from the movers and morning shakers to come.

07.40 Denny McCarthy 07.50 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 08.00 Harris English, Alexander Noren (Swe) 08.10 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 08.20 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Harold Varner III 08.30 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 08. 40 Ben Cook, Webb Simpson 08.50 Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed 09.00 Jason Day (Off), Sam Horsfield (Eng) 09.10 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 09.20 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 09.30 Jason Scrivener (Off) , Danny Willett (Eng) 09.40 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 09.50 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 10.00 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Jordan Spieth 10.20 Daniel Berger, Russell Henley 10.30 Adam Hadwin (Can), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 10.40 Stewart Cink, Jimmy Walker 10.50 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 11.00 Cameron Davis (Off), Steve Stricker 11.10 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 11.20 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Spa) 11.30 Brad Marek, Matt Wallace (Eng) 11.40 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 11.50 Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau 12.00 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Co llin Morikawa 12.10 Tom Lewis (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 12.20 Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris 12.30 Cameron Smith (Aus), Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 12.40 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 12.50 Shane Lowry (Irl), Ian Poulter (Eng) 1:00 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1:10 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird (Sco) 1:30 p.m. Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 13.50 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 2:00 p.m. Sung Jae Im (Kor), Kevin Streelman 14.10 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 14.20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 14.30 Branden Grace (Rsa), Brooks Koepka 14.40 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

