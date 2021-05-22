Migrant children in the United States: the cards are stacked against them | Children’s rights news





Fleeing poverty and gang violence, thousands of Central American children continue to walk alone towards the US-Mexico border in the hope of having a new life in the United States.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has expelled the vast majority of adults and migrant families under a public health order his predecessor Donald Trump put in place.

But the Biden administration is allowing children traveling without a parent or guardian to enter the country to unite with loved ones while they pursue their asylum claims, acknowledging that turning them back would be life threatening.

All are vulnerable, said Eskinder Negash, chairman of the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a Virginia-based nonprofit.

They travel hundreds of kilometers; they don’t come here because they want to go to Disneyland, Negash told Al Jazeera. They come here because they have a well-founded fear of violence in their country, their governments or their gangs. If it’s not vulnerable, I don’t know what it is.

But as thousands of children continue to arrive at the border in hopes of gaining asylum in the United States, experts say, once in the country they face many obstacles and many of uncertainty.

Stays at the refuge

According to CBP data, 13,962 children entered the United States in April, down slightly from the 15,918 who arrived in March. In the midst of the outbreak, the conditions in which these children were held and the length of their detention sparked a national debate.

Republicans accused Biden of encouraging parents to send their children and creating a border crisis. And photos showing children in crowded makeshift facilities, sleeping on thin mattresses and wrapped in aluminum blankets, have increased pressure on the president, who has vowed to put in place more humane immigration policies.

But Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the Trump administration for the dismantling of facilities and systems that he said facilitated the treatment of migrants. He also said the increase in arrivals started in April 2020, months before Biden took office.

After a period in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), migrant children are transferred to shelters funded by Health and Human Services (HHS), a federal department, where officials begin the process of locating their loved ones.

The Negashs organization manages one of these shelters. Rinconcito del Sol (Little Sunshine, in Spanish), is home to girls aged 14 to 18 in the US state of Florida. It has a maximum capacity of around 140 children, but currently accommodates 100 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nathan, a six-year-old boy from Honduras, sleeps next to his mother as they wait with others to be treated by U.S. border patrol officers in La Joya, Texas on May 19. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]Negash said many girls have reported being sexually abused while traveling in the United States, and some have been trafficked. Most flee poverty and gang violence and lack education.

After arriving at the Florida facility or one of some 200 other shelters nationwide, children are tested for COVID-19 and given physical and mental health exams. Within an average of 30 days, most children are handed over to a sponsor, parent, relative or family friend in the United States while they pursue their refugee claim.

In an email, the HHS said a child is united with a family member in the country more than 80% of the time. In more than 40 percent of the total cases, this family member is a parent or legal guardian. There were 22,264 unaccompanied children in HHS care on May 2, according to a department fact sheet (PDF).

In Senate testimony on May 13, Mayorkas said the length of CBP detention of children had been reduced to an average of 22 hours, significantly lower than the March average of 133 hours well beyond the legal limit of 72 hours. The challenge is not behind us, but the results are spectacular, he said.

Verification process

Kathleen Goss is a child services specialist at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which operates three shelters for unaccompanied minors up to 13 years of age in Northern California, Dallas, Texas and Virginia . Each establishment has between 10 and 24 beds.

She said godparents are interviewed and assessed, and background checks are carried out, as part of a screening process before a child is placed in their care. In some cases, home visits are made to determine if living conditions are appropriate.

We want to make sure we know what that adult’s relationship is with the child and make sure we have some documentation on that, Goss told Al Jazeera. Another objective is to assess whether sponsors are equipped to ensure that children’s needs are met and are connected to community resources, such as schools.

We want to make sure that this will be a safe place for the child where they are not at risk of abuse, neglect or trafficking, and that they have everything in place and available to accept that child into their home and environment. his life to help this child flourish.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico [James Breeden/Reuters]If the potential sponsor is the parent of a child, the child is usually reunited with them within a week or two of arriving at the shelter, Goss said. If the sponsor is a more distant relative or a family friend, the sponsor’s approval may take longer. The children are then transported by plane or driven to their sponsors, or picked up at the refuge.

The last step in their process, Goss said, is a 30-day follow-up phone call after a child is placed with their sponsor to make sure everything is okay. In the event that a child has no parents in the United States and the sponsor is not located or deemed suitable, the child is placed in foster care.

So far this year, the USCCB has treated 300 children at its facilities, Goss added.

Cards stacked against them

But once they are out of U.S. government custody and placed in foster care or with their sponsors, children still need to navigate the U.S. immigration system while getting used to their new life in the country. .

Once they have entered the United States, migrant children can apply for asylum or other types of immigration protection, such as special juvenile immigrant status, often with the help of a lawyer that families must protect themselves or through pro-bono organizations.

Unlike adult asylum seekers who are usually the subject of adversarial proceedings, cases of unaccompanied minors are heard in family court and children are interviewed by asylum officers trained to interview minors.

Amid legal proceedings stalled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the process of obtaining permanent status can take up to four years, lawyers say. If their requests fail, the children are expelled. According to data compiled by Trac Immigration, a research group affiliated with Syracuse University, more than 35,000 migrant children have been deported so far this year.

New family environments for children with parents who often struggle with food and housing insecurity, or who are undocumented, can also be a problem, said Elise de Castillo, executive director of the Central American Refugee Center, a New York State Refugee Support Group.

The children of immigrants are either part of families they had never been a part of before, or are placed with parents who were previously only name parents, de Castillo told Al Jazeera. When you do this at the age of 14 or 15, when parenting is universally a challenge, and then you add that specific dynamic twist, it becomes even more difficult.

Many children, especially adolescents, also find it difficult to adjust to their new school. Unaccompanied minors are often children whose education has been interrupted and they are placed in academic environments where they are educated in a second language or a language they do not speak, de Castillo said.

When a child arrives here, the cards are often stacked against their success.

