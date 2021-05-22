With more cross-border workers, US groups seek to stem deaths





FALFURRIAS, Texas – Every week, migrant rights activist Eduardo Canales fills cans of blue water spread across a vast valley of Texas ranchlands and scrub. They are there for migrants who venture into the rugged terrain to avoid being caught and sent back to Mexico.

The stretch of land 113 kilometers north of the US-Mexico border is dangerous and many have died. But some migrants, usually single adults, are willing to take the risk, walking through shrub-overgrown meadows on sprawling ranches, looking for dirt roads to bypass a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on a major highway where officers check people’s immigration status.

People are dying here. People get lost. You never hear from people again. They are disappearing, said Canales, director of the South Texas Human Rights Center.

The Biden administration faces a growing number of single adult migrants crossing the border; they represented almost two out of three meetings in April. This elusive group are less likely to travel to U.S. authorities to seek asylum than families and children, often choosing risky routes away from border patrol checkpoints and reception sites, where officers deal families and children traveling alone.

Of the total 173,460 border patrol encounters with migrants last month, 108,301 were single adults, more than half of whom were Mexican. The numbers were the highest since April 2000, but most were quickly expelled from the country under federal pandemic powers invoked last year by then-President Donald Trump and kept in place by President Joe Biden.

Unlike deportations, deportations have no legal consequences and many migrants attempt to cross multiple times. The border patrol said 29% of those deported in April had already been deported.

In Brooks County in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, local authorities have so far recovered 40 bodies of migrants from the undergrowth this year. In all of 2020, they found 34 bodies, although the coronavirus pandemic has significantly reduced the number of people coming to the United States.

The Border Patrol keeps its own stats, which tend to be lower than those tracked by aid groups and local officials as it only counts the remains of migrants it encounters.

This year, officials discovered the decaying body of a Honduran woman with a document identifying her as a fruit conditioner for the banana company Chiquita as well as a Mexican man who appeared to have worked in a factory. Sometimes sheriff’s deputies find only skeletal remains.

Brooks County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Roberto Castanon said he believes this has been a particularly busy year for migrants walking this treacherous route to escape capture.

As officers try to count how many people avoid apprehension, it’s hard to do in the Rio Grande Valley. Its often thick brush has traditionally not had many sensors. Border patrols’ most reliable method of counting the number of people escaping relies on observing tiny human traces: dusty footprints, torn spider webs, broken twigs, spilled stones.

Castanon says the border patrol had a stronger police presence around the highway checkpoint, but appears to have been deployed to help the growing number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande and on their way to officers. to seek asylum. The border patrol did not immediately respond to a question about the personnel changes.

I think people were taking advantage of it, Castanon said.

But it is not that simple. Smugglers can let migrants travel long distances in this dangerous area, from 15 to 50 miles (24 to 80 kilometers), with temperatures sometimes reaching over 100 degrees (38 Celsius). Some migrants have been able to make emergency calls to aid groups, which coordinate with local authorities or the border patrol for rescues.

This month, a woman near Van Horn, Texas believed she was on the verge of death due to a lack of water, but was able to call a humanitarian group linked to Canales who alerted the responsible. They were able to trace the coordinates of the call and find her.

Some don’t even make it. They die of lack of water, food, health, collapse and stay there until someone falls on their body, and that’s when they call us to pick them up , said Castanon, the deputy.

The Canales aid group and others have worked to build trust with the pastoralist community to gain access to some of this land along the way north of the border.

People have a humanitarian character in them. They may have a very conservative policy, but they don’t want to see people die, Canales said.

The lawyer compared the area full of ranches to the Arizona desert, where migrant deaths have long been a problem. Arizona’s last record hot and dry summers were the main cause of the 227 deaths recorded by a migrant aid group, the highest in a decade.

Local authorities expect to find more bodies as summer approaches, temperatures rise and evictions continue.

We have a large group of volunteers who are coming to build more water stations, Canales said. We have to understand this because a lot of people are dying.

