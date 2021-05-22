United States downgrades Mexico’s aviation safety rating





U.S. officials plan to downgrade Mexico’s air safety rating in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter said, complicating the rebound in what has become the world’s largest air transport market between two countries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that Mexico’s oversight of aviation safety does not meet the highest level of international standards, the people said. Mexico currently has a Category 1 aviation safety rating and would be downgraded to Category 2, some people added. The downgrade would prevent Mexican carriers from increasing service between U.S. cities and limit marketing agreements with U.S. airlines.

U.S. officials should cite issues such as insufficient legal authority, training and compensation for Mexican air safety regulators, some people said. An announcement is expected as early as the week of May 24, sources familiar with the matter said.

A US official said the US government needs to acknowledge that Mexican authorities have addressed some of the FAA’s concerns and offer assistance to resolve outstanding issues. A spokesperson for Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador declined to comment.

Mexico, which has remained open to American tourists throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has been the United States’ largest international destination for much of the past year, with health concerns and restrictions on government trip resulting in a sharp drop in global air traffic.

More than 2.3 million passengers flew non-stop between the two countries last month, with four times as many seats in May compared to the second-largest UK-Spain market, data provider OAG said.

A downgrade would have the most significant effect on Mexican airlines operating to and from the United States, including Volaris and Grupo Aeromexico SA AEROMEX 0.72% B. de CV, which has a marketing agreement with Delta Air Lines Inc., based in Atlanta, DAL -0.44%

A downgrade could require Delta passengers to be booked directly with Aeromexico if they are scheduled to fly on those carriers’ jets through the airlines codeshare agreement, sources familiar with the matter said.

Delta declined to comment. Aeromexico and Volaris did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The number of passengers traveling from the United States to Mexico fell 16% in April compared to that month in 2019, the year before the pandemic that undermined demand for global travel, according to the analysis government data by Airlines for America, a commercial group. By comparison, passenger traffic from the United States to the United Kingdom and Canada, which have tighter travel restrictions, fell 97% during the same period, according to Airlines for America.

In recent weeks, U.S. passenger traffic to Mexico has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the trade group.

The FAA previously downgraded Mexicos’ air safety rating in 2010 and has taken similar action over the years against other countries, including South Korea and India. Several months later, in 2010, the United States upgraded Mexicos to Tier 1 after U.S. officials said the country had made significant progress in correcting past regulatory failures.

—Alison Sider and Doug Cameron contributed to this article.

