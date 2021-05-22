US Police Release Images of Violent Arrest of Black Man in 2019 | Black Lives Matter news





Police in the US state of Louisiana released footage showing the violent arrest two years ago of a black man who was dragged out of his car, shackled and beaten, renewing calls for an end to police violence against blacks in the United States.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press news agency released never-before-seen body camera footage showing Louisiana state soldiers stunning, beating and dragging Ronald Greene as he apologized for leading them in a chase high speed.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

The Greenes case has been shrouded in secrecy and cover-up accusations as Louisiana officials previously rejected repeated calls for the release of footage and details of what caused the death of the 49-year-old.

Police initially said Greene died after crashing into a tree during the chase. They later said Greene struggled with the soldiers and died on the way to the hospital.

The latest revelations in the Greenes case come just days before the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, who was held for about nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and whose death sparked a movement of nationwide protest.

Body camera video shared by the AP showed Louisiana police stunned, beating and dragging Ronald Greene in a 2019 arrest [File: Family photo via AP]Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyds in a closely watched trial last month, a verdict that has been hailed as an important step forward in the fight for racial justice in the United States.

Greene, who was beaten and shackled by police officers, desperately tried to turn around but was ordered to stay on his stomach, video of the 2019 arrest shows.

OK OK. I am sorry. I’m afraid. Officer, I’m scared, I’m your brother, I’m scared, Greene says as at least two soldiers try to get him out of the vehicle, US newspaper CNN reported.

One soldier threw him to the ground, placed him in a choke and punched him in the face, while another dragged him by ankle chains. He was again inconvenienced as he was lying on the floor, handcuffed.

There are no words to say how crazy I am, Greenes’ mother Mona Hardin told CNN. I am disgusted. They took pleasure in torturing my son.

A long-secret autopsy report, also recently obtained, cited Greenes’ head injuries and how he was cast as factors in his death in 2019, the AP said. He also noted that he had high levels of cocaine and alcohol in his system as well as a broken breastbone and a torn aorta.

Ronald Greenes family demand answers and accountability for his May 2019 death [File: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images via AFP]I beat him up, smothered him and everything else trying to get him under control, Private Chris Hollingsworth can be heard telling another officer in the newly obtained video bundle. Suddenly he went limp, I thought he was dead.

Al Jazeeras Alan Fisher, of Washington, DC, said the Greene family accused Louisiana authorities of cover-up.

The family learned that Ronald Greene had been killed in a car accident. What we can clearly see in the video is that it just isn’t, Fisher said.

He was arrested for what the police called a traffic violation. He raised his hand, he bowed to the police, but he was always charged, dragged out of the car, violently arrested, and at one point, even with his feet in shackles, he was dragged by the police.

Now that he was lying on the floor, he was complaining and moaning. But the police ignored him for nine minutes. When medics arrived they found he was unresponsive and within minutes of arriving at the hospital he was pronounced dead, Fisher said.

The family, as well as American civil rights groups, have demanded to account for what happened.

Louisiana state police refused to release the footage for two years, and we now know why, Louisiana’s American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted on Friday.

We need the accountability of these officers, federal oversight of Louisiana state policing, and transformational policing reforms at large.

For two years, Louisiana State Police refused to release these images and we now know why.

We need accountability for these officers, federal oversight of the Louisiana State Police, and transformational broad policing reforms.https: //t.co/vD9yhXCYsk

Louisiana ACLU (@ACLUofLouisiana) May 21, 2021

