Eurovision 2021: How to vote for your favorite shows and how can UK viewers vote for the UK?





Eurovision 2021’s performances are just a few hours away, and fans will either want to see ridiculous performances across the continent or will be stuck on TV screens receiving Nul points at the end of the show.

Voting in the Eurovision contest begins after all countries have performed all 26 countries.

After finishing the semi-finals, this week the 20 finalists will play tonight with 5-5 France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom with the Netherlands, host country of the year. You can find out why the UK automatically advances to the Eurovision Grand Finals here.

This year, James Newman will represent England with his song item Embers. The 2019 UK participant was Michael Rice from Bigger Than Us, but unfortunately it was in the last spot.

Eurovision Song Contest 21 will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm. More details can be found here.

James Newman will represent England in Eurovision 2021 with his song Embers (Image: AP). How do I vote?

You can download the official Eurovision 2021 voting app here, and you can even get appreciation from the artist by voting on your favorite items.

The app leads to a mobile speed dial code that allows you to call to vote for your favorite country. Calls from mobile phones to speed dial code numbers are 15p per vote. When voting through the app using a mobile speed dial code, a voting limit of 20 votes is observed.

You can also vote for the best acting by calling the phone number that appears on the screen after all the shows are over.

Viewer votes take only 15 minutes and these votes determine 50% of the results, while the professional jury decides the remaining 50%.

UK viewers cannot vote by text.

Can British voters vote for the British corporation James Newman?

No, we can’t.

How does the voting system work?

Professional judges from each country select 10 favorite performances, giving 12 points for their favorite performance and 10 points for their second favorite performance.

Tonight, Amanda Holden unveils the UK’s 12, 10, and 8.

Public voting results will be announced once all jury points have been awarded.

Public voting works in the same way as jury voting. The act with the most votes in a country will receive 12 points, and the second most voted act will receive 10 points.

However, instead of announcing the results of each country one at a time, the organizers instead add up the total points awarded for each act.

