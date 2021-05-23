When was the last time Britain won? Why does it keep losing?





The UK may be notorious for underperforming Eurovision, but it has actually won prestigious competitions before!

In fact, Eurovision has won the UK several times.

Here we take a look at the award-winning British songs from Eurovision to see why we have such a bad reputation these days.

How many times has the UK earned Eurovision?

The UK has won Eurovision five times.

The UK is probably most famous for winning the Eurovision in 1981 with a skirt ripping performance from Bucks Peez’s Make Your Mind Up.

Could the UK really beat the Eurovision this year?! (Source: YouTube)

However, the UK actually won the show an additional 4 times.

When did the UK win Eurovision?

England won the Eurovision for the first time in 1967, a little over 10 years after the competition began in 1956.

Pop star Sandy Shaw won top prize for her hit song Puppet on a String.

Britain’s second victory occurred just two years later with Lulu’s hit Boom Bang-a-Bang.

However, she also tied for first place with the Netherlands, France and Spain.

This was a time when there was a tie in Eurovision’s history.

Britain’s third victory came in 1976 with the Brotherhood of Man’s song Save Your Kisses For Me.

Flash forward to 1981, Bucks Fizz took first place with Making Your Mind Up.

Britain’s final victory to date took place in 1997. Katrina and Waves won with Love Shine A Light.

When is the worst year in England?

Britain had its most terrible performance in 2003.

We got null points as if there were no points at all!

This year’s UK entry was Gemini’s Cry Baby.

The pop duo encountered sound difficulties during the performance.

British media condemned the embarrassing results, and some argued that it was due to British involvement in the war in Iraq.

Cheryl Baker won the Eurovision with Bucks Fizz in 1981 (Credit: SplashNews).

“I think Britain is suffering from backlash after Iraq,” Terry Wagon said at the time.

Martin Isherwood, who wrote Gemini’s entry song, said: As a country, I think I paid the price last night.”

What makes the UK so bad in Eurovision?

Britain’s disastrous consequences in Eurovision over the past decades are often attributed to politics.

As already mentioned, Britain’s participation in the war in Iraq is said to have caused some confusion among Europeans.

Meanwhile, Brexit is said to have had a negative impact on voting in recent years.

Who represents the UK in Eurovision 2021?

James Newman represents England this year with his song Embers.

He is a singer-songwriter and has written chart hits as well as other artists’ hits.

Cheryl Baker of Bucks Fizz thinks she can have everything she needs to win Eurovision this year.

James Newman rehearsing for a Eurovision show in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews)

In an interview with The Mirror, Cheryl said: It’s really reliable. The rest of Europe knows him because of the songs he co-wrote. “

However, the bookmaker now has a 300/1 chance that the UK will win Eurovision this year.

* The last night of Eurovision will air on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday, May 22nd.

