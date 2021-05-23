Every driver in the UK can be fined 5000 for wearing jeans, skirts or dresses.





British drivers have received an emergency warning about wearing while driving.

You may not think too much about the clothes you wear to unpack your clothes in the car to go to the supermarket or take your kids to school, but choosing the wrong clothes or shoes can result in fines of up to 5000.

These items are actually at risk of breaking the law, scoring your license and imposing massive fines, among the seven professionals identified as regular clothing or accessories worn by many while driving.

Wearing inappropriate attire that prevents proper driving can result in a fine of 100 points and 3 penalties for careless driving on the spot.

According to Hull Live, if the case goes to court, the fine can go up to 5,000 fines, 9 penalties, and a driving ban.

According to Highway Law Regulation 97, the clothes and shoes you choose to wear while driving should not prevent you from using the controls in the correct way.

Auto and vehicle finance company CarMoney has identified seven common clothes that most can restrict while driving.

Long skirt or dress

Both maxi dresses and skirts are fashionable, but if you wear this kind of clothes while driving, you may face fines on your license. Material can get caught under the pedals or limit the use of the pedals. This is definitely not ideal.

Very baggy jeans

If your jeans are too baggy for any of the above reasons, you are likely to be penalized for being unsuitable for driving. It’s been 31 years since Madness was a big hit, so baggy pants might even pass their heyday.

Flip flop/slider

Thousands of drivers every year wear flip-flops and sliders to the steering wheel when the sun rises, but how safe are they? Shoes with thin soles less than 10 mm thick are classified as unsafe to drive. The flip flops are for the beach, not the driver’s seat.

high heel

Shoes should not limit the movement of the ankle. Alastair Grier, Managing Director of CarMoney, recommends changing shoes suitable for riding the car if you plan to drive in a place where the dress code is smart. According to the RAC, 40% of women admit to driving in high heels. It looks classy, ​​but high heels aren’t practical for pedals.

slipper

If the slippers have an open back, your feet can slip when you use the pedals, so it’s most likely unsafe to drive. Alastair continues to be classified as unsafe if your shoes don’t provide enough grip to keep your feet from slipping off the pedals. Wearing slippers outside the house is suspicious anyway, so it’s best to put them there.

See More Related Articles See More Related Articles Chunky Boots

It looks okay at first glance, but if you’re a fan of thick boots or a construction worker with thick soles, you’ll need to reconsider driving.

When driving, your shoes should be narrow enough to avoid accidentally touching two pedals at once, Alastair said.

sunglasses

According to AA, depending on the glass in your sunglasses, it’s actually too dark to drive safely. Your peripheral vision may also be affected if you wear sunglasses while driving because the eyeglass frames obstruct your vision. The sun visor is designed to give you a clear view of the road on a sunny day, so it’s best to use it when you need it.

CarMoney’s managing director Alastair Grier says car insurance prices will also rise sharply if you get involved in a car accident and hold onto the steering wheel in inappropriate clothes that force you to drive carelessly.

Here are some tips to remember to keep you safe.

Always bring practical shoes so you can drive safely.

If your current outfit falls into one of the 7 categories, have a spare item of clothing on hand.

Use common sense. If the clothes you wear make your drive uncomfortable, it’s probably a sign that you need to change it to something more practical.

These are just 7 examples of clothing items that can get in the way while driving, but the list isn’t exhaustive. Change it if you are not sure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos