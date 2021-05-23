Class SST 2021: “ We all persevered ” – The Oxford Eagle





By Neely Mullen

The Oxford High School Class of 2021 gathered with family, friends, teachers and administrators on Friday night at the Ole Miss Pavilion to celebrate their graduation, reflecting on a legacy of academic excellence, athletic achievement and d adaptability in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are a class that has accomplished so much throughout our time in the Oxford School District, Student Body President Caroline McCready said in her address to the graduating class. The 2021 class has seven national merit finalists, an average of 3.31, with 52 members graduating between 3.6 and 3.99 GPA and 79 members achieving an average of 4.0.

In addition to these academic achievements, the class has also experienced record athletic seasons, with several students pursuing their careers at the college level.

However, McCready, along with other student speakers, said what defined the legacy of the class of 2021 is their strength and persistence in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 267 of us persevered, McCready said. We will face challenges in our lives. We will face adversity. But hopefully we will always be able to look back on the last few years at Oxford High School and gain confidence in the clear knowledge that we have faced adversity before.

Salvationatorian Kareem Elgohry echoed that sentiment, praising the class for their adaptability and flexibility during their high school career and throughout the pandemic.

I have no doubts that we are one of the most adaptable classes I have ever set foot in at Oxford High School, he said. Each of us literally had to be to get to this point. Because no matter what anyone says, high school is tough.

The students also encouraged their classmates to look to the future, with Major Edmund Doerksen pushing his fellow graduates to appreciate the power of diversity.

We are part of a national group of graduating Americans that is more diverse than any that came before it, he said. This means that wherever each of us can go, we will find peers who identify with every race, creed and color imaginable. In many cases, we will be part of a diverse group that has been brought together at the same time in a new setting. I look forward to the incredible opportunity to meet and interact with people who have radically different sensitivities, characteristics, tendencies and goals. Surrounding yourself with an eclectic range of people opens up possibilities for new experiences and offers a chance to grow through the introduction of different ideas.

Ellis Farese, who served as the senior class chairperson, echoed Doerksens’ sentiment and encouraged her classmates to find their voice as they step into their adult lives.

I hope each of you decides to stand up against injustice, hatred and discrimination of all forms in our nation and our world, she said. I hope our classmates inspire you as they do me. You all inspire me to be the nicest, most dedicated and genuine version of myself and I thank you for that.

