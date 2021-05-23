



One of Australia’s largest wine exporters said a free trade agreement with the UK would lower prices for quality wines from British drinkers while filling the gaps caused by the collapse of Chinese exports.

Australia’s wine industry is facing tariffs of up to 218% imposed by Beijing last year as diplomatic and economic tensions between the two countries escalated.

Limestone Coast Winery, one of the top 20 Australian wine exporters, has its profit margin “disappeared overnight” given that China accounts for about 50% of its sales and most of its cash flow.

“It was’Black Friday’ that the tariffs went down,” said South Australian producer Richie Vandenberg. Overall, Australian wine exports declined 96% year over year between December and March, according to data from government agency Wine Australia.

However, the prospect of a UK-Australian trade agreement with no tariffs and quotas reinforced hopes that the UK will fill the gap left by China.

Grape vines at a winery in the Victoria Yarra Valley. Beijing’s introduction of tariffs in November caused Australian wine imports to plummet

Wine is the most exported from Australia to the UK than lamb, but according to Wine Australia, tariffs apply that add about 10 to 12p per bottle of wine.

Limestone Coast Winery, which is behind The Hidden Sea trademark but also supplies supermarket own-brand wines, said this would make the country the least profitable market for its products, but would be able to compete if tariffs were freed.

“Chile wines have a 13% tariff advantage over us in the UK,” said Justin Moran, co-founder of the company. If Australia can do good deals with the UK, it will be a huge benefit for Australian wines and UK consumers.”

The UK-Australian deal was controversial as farmers warned that tariff-free beef and lamb imported from Down Under could have a devastating effect on UK agriculture. Australian agricultural firms, Australia’s largest beef exporter, said this week that a tariff-free deal could increase UK sales tenfold.

Vandenberg of the Kunawara region, where the group has produced fruit, argues that the UK and Australia are natural trading partners. “I sympathize with the Scottish farmers,” he said, “but it would be a shame to stop the free trade agreement between Britain and Australia.” “We are a great trading partner. British consumers will win.”

Not all Australian wine growers invest their money in the’old world’ to offset the impact of Chinese tariffs. Accolade Wines, owner of the Hardys and Echo Falls brands, has said it will ship wines from Chile and other regions to China to circumvent the charges.

Australian wine exports to the UK rose by a third to $466 million between December and March, while shipments rose by a fifth to 263 million liters. The average price of Australian wines in the UK is $1.75 per liter, up 10%, the highest in 10 years.

Richie Vandenberg as Ho stock footballer © Quinn Rooney/Getty

Limestone Coast Winery, which has sold 100 million liters of wine since its inception in 1998, hopes to save through the potential lift of British tariffs promoting The Hidden Sea brand, which uses profits to remove plastic from Indonesian waters. Do it.

Moran has accused some UK retailers and governments of “greenwashing” single-use plastics with huge volumes of waste being transported to Turkey and Southeast Asia. “They are absolutely late-breaking, but they’re still banging their chests about plastic removal,” he said.

Vandenberg is an icon of Australian Rules football, who played for the Hawthorn club 20 years ago and was a central figure in the infamous’line in the sand’ brawl.

“People know me at AFL. It’s a hard and tough sport, but here I’m taking plastic out of the sea.” He added that people don’t have to be “green” to solve problems like plastic pollution.

